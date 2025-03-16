Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Feb. 10, 2025

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for February 10-14, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$550,000
|Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 18
|1009 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$537,500
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 75
|3329 Monoco Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$989,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 150
|4005 Cardigan Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$755,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8 Pb 63 Pg 14
|8006 June Apple Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$481,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|318 Huron Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$565,000
|Copper Ridge Ph6 Pb 73 Pg 93
|3037 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$425,000
|Cochran Trace Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 75
|2817 Cochran Trace Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,913,911
|100 Bess Blvd A
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,003,723
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|495 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$900,000
|4686 Reed Rd
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$470,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124
|1444 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$750,706
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|499 Marston Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$769,510
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|485 Marston Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$725,000
|Mobleys Cut Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$599,900
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3153 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$437,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 93
|2730 Douglas Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$507,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3029 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$30,975,368
|Station Hill Llc
|1824 Sedberry Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$225,000
|Markham Pb 53 Pg 55
|1766 Evergreen Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
