Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Feb. 10, 2025

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for February 10-14, 2025.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $550,000 Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 18 1009 Belcor Dr Spring Hill 37174 $537,500 Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 75 3329 Monoco Dr Spring Hill 37174 $989,000 Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 150 4005 Cardigan Ln Spring Hill 37174 $755,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8 Pb 63 Pg 14 8006 June Apple Ln Spring Hill 37174 $481,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 318 Huron Dr Spring Hill 37174 $565,000 Copper Ridge Ph6 Pb 73 Pg 93 3037 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill 37174 $425,000 Cochran Trace Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 75 2817 Cochran Trace Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,913,911 100 Bess Blvd A Spring Hill 37174 $1,003,723 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 495 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $900,000 4686 Reed Rd Thompson Station 37179 $470,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124 1444 Channing Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $750,706 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 499 Marston Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $769,510 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 485 Marston Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $725,000 Mobleys Cut Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $599,900 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3153 Setting Sun Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $437,000 Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 93 2730 Douglas Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $507,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3029 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $30,975,368 Station Hill Llc 1824 Sedberry Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $225,000 Markham Pb 53 Pg 55 1766 Evergreen Rd Thompsons Station 37179

