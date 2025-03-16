Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Feb. 10, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for February 10-14, 2025.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$550,000Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 181009 Belcor DrSpring Hill37174
$537,500Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 753329 Monoco DrSpring Hill37174
$989,000Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 1504005 Cardigan LnSpring Hill37174
$755,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8 Pb 63 Pg 148006 June Apple LnSpring Hill37174
$481,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29318 Huron DrSpring Hill37174
$565,000Copper Ridge Ph6 Pb 73 Pg 933037 Boxbury LnSpring Hill37174
$425,000Cochran Trace Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 752817 Cochran Trace DrSpring Hill37174
$1,913,911100 Bess Blvd ASpring Hill37174
$1,003,723June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69495 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$900,0004686 Reed RdThompson Station37179
$470,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 1241444 Channing DrThompsons Station37179
$750,706June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69499 Marston AveThompsons Station37179
$769,510June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69485 Marston AveThompsons Station37179
$725,000Mobleys Cut RdThompsons Station37179
$599,900Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393153 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179
$437,000Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 932730 Douglas LnThompsons Station37179
$507,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513029 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$30,975,368Station Hill Llc1824 Sedberry RdThompsons Station37179
$225,000Markham Pb 53 Pg 551766 Evergreen RdThompsons Station37179

