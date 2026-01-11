Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Dec. 15, 2025

View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for December 15-19, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$946,907
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|215 Tahoe Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$733,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|673 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$438,570
|1063 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$799,900
|Campbell Station Sec 16 Pb 46 Pg 60
|3009 Burnley Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$572,000
|Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 18
|2010 Katach Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|652 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$439,100
|1059 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$328,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 10-b Pb 34 Pg 30
|2073 Dinan Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$625,000
|Belshire Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 44
|2040 Belshire Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$400,440
|1057 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$907,800
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|319 Deep Creek Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$447,500
|Woodside Ph 2b Pb 55 Pg 129
|1039 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$399,990
|1055 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$755,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|665 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$606,679
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|459 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$559,900
|Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 28
|2088 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$438,795
|1051 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$597,857
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|454 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$400,285
|1061 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$970,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec10b Pb 65 Pg 76
|2734 Paddock Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$325,000
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 71
|201 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,359,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|2935 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$675,000
|Baker Scot Pb 86 Pg 96
|Johnson Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,850,000
|Cotton Hatcher Pb 87 Pg 18
|5000 Merchant Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$300,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|2920 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$892,000
|Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12
|2265 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$970,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3321 Longport Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,050,000
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4034 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$769,900
|Tollgate Village Sec14b Pb 61 Pg 32
|2771 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,180,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec8b Pb 66 Pg 150
|3670 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$412,815
|1053 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
