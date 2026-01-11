Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Dec. 15, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for December 15-19, 2025.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$946,907June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29215 Tahoe AlleySpring Hill37174
$733,000Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143673 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$438,5701063 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$799,900Campbell Station Sec 16 Pb 46 Pg 603009 Burnley CtSpring Hill37174
$572,000Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 182010 Katach CtSpring Hill37174
$850,000Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143652 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$439,1001059 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$328,000Wyngate Est Ph 10-b Pb 34 Pg 302073 Dinan CtSpring Hill37174
$625,000Belshire Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 442040 Belshire WaySpring Hill37174
$400,4401057 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$907,800June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29319 Deep Creek DrSpring Hill37174
$447,500Woodside Ph 2b Pb 55 Pg 1291039 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$399,9901055 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$755,000Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143665 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$606,679Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142459 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$559,900Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 282088 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$438,7951051 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$597,857Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142454 Buckwood Pvt AveThompsons Station37179
$400,2851061 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$970,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec10b Pb 65 Pg 762734 Paddock Park DrThompsons Station37179
$325,000Cherry Glen Condo Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 71201 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$1,359,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1362935 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$675,000Baker Scot Pb 86 Pg 96Johnson Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$3,850,000Cotton Hatcher Pb 87 Pg 185000 Merchant Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$300,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1362920 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$892,000Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 122265 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179
$970,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223321 Longport LnThompsons Station37179
$1,050,000Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784034 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$769,900Tollgate Village Sec14b Pb 61 Pg 322771 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$1,180,000Bridgemore Village Sec8b Pb 66 Pg 1503670 Martins Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$412,8151053 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179

