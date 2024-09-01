Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for August 5, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
house for sale ai

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for August 5-9, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$757,340June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132620 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$1,023,233June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113217 Asterwood CirSpring Hill37174
$630,000Copper Ridge Ph6 Pb 73 Pg 933035 Boxbury LnSpring Hill37174
$600,000Wades Grove Sec 2 Pb 47 Pg 252072 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$604,000Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 292065 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$765,000Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107147 Foxhall DrSpring Hill37174
$1,350,000Medical Commons Of Pb 41 Pg 1324796 Main StSpring Hill37174
$535,000Burtonwood Ph 5 Pb 30 Pg 302921 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$950,000Brixworth Ph7c Pb 73 Pg 776075 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$968,091June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113213 Asterwood CtSpring Hill37174
$699,500Benevento East Ph3 Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 41028 Maleventum WaySpring Hill37174
$480,000Lexington Farms Sec 2 Pb 39 Pg 721029 Lexington Farms DrSpring Hill37174
$546,586Spring Meadow Pb 21 Pg 42007 Spring Meadow CirSpring Hill37174
$309,000Cherry Glen Condo Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 122402 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$510,000Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 2 Pb 34 Pg 242416 Adelaide DrThompsons Station37179
$921,521Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223463 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$549,900Cameron Farms Sec 4-b Pb 19 Pg 622597 Douglas LnThompsons Station37179
$2,352,210Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 345148 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$1,317,950Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973412 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$540,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513069 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$420,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223320 Longport LnThompsons Station37179
$2,050,0001885 Evergreen RdThompsons Station37179

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here