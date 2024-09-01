Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for August 5, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for August 5-9, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $757,340 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2620 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,023,233 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 217 Asterwood Cir Spring Hill 37174 $630,000 Copper Ridge Ph6 Pb 73 Pg 93 3035 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill 37174 $600,000 Wades Grove Sec 2 Pb 47 Pg 25 2072 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $604,000 Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 29 2065 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $765,000 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107 147 Foxhall Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,350,000 Medical Commons Of Pb 41 Pg 132 4796 Main St Spring Hill 37174 $535,000 Burtonwood Ph 5 Pb 30 Pg 30 2921 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $950,000 Brixworth Ph7c Pb 73 Pg 77 6075 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $968,091 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 213 Asterwood Ct Spring Hill 37174 $699,500 Benevento East Ph3 Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 4 1028 Maleventum Way Spring Hill 37174 $480,000 Lexington Farms Sec 2 Pb 39 Pg 72 1029 Lexington Farms Dr Spring Hill 37174 $546,586 Spring Meadow Pb 21 Pg 4 2007 Spring Meadow Cir Spring Hill 37174 $309,000 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 122 402 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $510,000 Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 2 Pb 34 Pg 24 2416 Adelaide Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $921,521 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3463 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $549,900 Cameron Farms Sec 4-b Pb 19 Pg 62 2597 Douglas Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $2,352,210 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34 5148 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,317,950 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3412 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $540,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3069 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $420,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3320 Longport Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $2,050,000 1885 Evergreen Rd Thompsons Station 37179

