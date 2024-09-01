Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for August 5, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for August 5-9, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$757,340
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2620 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,023,233
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|217 Asterwood Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$630,000
|Copper Ridge Ph6 Pb 73 Pg 93
|3035 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$600,000
|Wades Grove Sec 2 Pb 47 Pg 25
|2072 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$604,000
|Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 29
|2065 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$765,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107
|147 Foxhall Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,350,000
|Medical Commons Of Pb 41 Pg 132
|4796 Main St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$535,000
|Burtonwood Ph 5 Pb 30 Pg 30
|2921 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$950,000
|Brixworth Ph7c Pb 73 Pg 77
|6075 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$968,091
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|213 Asterwood Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$699,500
|Benevento East Ph3 Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 4
|1028 Maleventum Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$480,000
|Lexington Farms Sec 2 Pb 39 Pg 72
|1029 Lexington Farms Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$546,586
|Spring Meadow Pb 21 Pg 4
|2007 Spring Meadow Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$309,000
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 122
|402 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$510,000
|Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 2 Pb 34 Pg 24
|2416 Adelaide Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$921,521
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3463 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$549,900
|Cameron Farms Sec 4-b Pb 19 Pg 62
|2597 Douglas Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,352,210
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34
|5148 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,317,950
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3412 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$540,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3069 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$420,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3320 Longport Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,050,000
|1885 Evergreen Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
