Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for April 28, 2025

See property transfers in Spring Hill, Tennessee, for April 28 to May 2, 2025.

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $400,000 Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115 138 Baker Springs Ln Spring Hill 37174 $742,500 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 2 Pb 56 Pg 96 8020 Fenwick Ln Spring Hill 37174 $438,000 Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 2 2250 Dewey Dr Spring Hill 37174 $820,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 Pb 70 Pg 78 4076 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $175,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 307 Deep Creek Dr Spring Hill 37174 $739,990 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 909 Heatherfield Ln Spring Hill 37174 $689,000 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 601 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $690,000 Wades Grove Sec18a Pb 69 Pg 96 7014 Minor Hill Dr Spring Hill 37174 $789,804 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 767 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $439,900 Ridgeport Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 145 1700 Portview Ct Spring Hill 37174 $985,000 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142 3011 Turnstone Tr Spring Hill 37174 $1,255,687 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5000 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $650,000 Mccord Raymondd Pb 44 Pg 150 Lot 0001 2804 Critz Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $412,500 Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 13 2156 Loudenslager Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $799,000 4739 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $527,000 Cobbler Ridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $515,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3057 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $725,000 Tollgate Village Sec 11 Pb 45 Pg 144 3857 Somers Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $748,095 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 777 Saint Clair Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $726,809 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 783 Saint Clair Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $557,990 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 308 Buckwood Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $542,490 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 318 Buckwood Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $592,490 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 320 Buckwood Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $750,000 Smith Gregory T Pb 83 Pg 30 6747 Johnny Bennett Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $534,900 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3161 Setting Sun Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $949,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3479 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $1,085,000 Bridgemore Village Sec5a Pb 65 Pg 57 2709 Sporting Hill Brdg Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,239,900 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3330 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,356,000 Stillhouse Springs Pb 74 Pg 18 4935 Bethesda Rd Thompsons Station 37179

