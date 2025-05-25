Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for April 28, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See property transfers in Spring Hill, Tennessee, for April 28 to May 2, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$400,000Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115138 Baker Springs LnSpring Hill37174
$742,500Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 2 Pb 56 Pg 968020 Fenwick LnSpring Hill37174
$438,000Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 22250 Dewey DrSpring Hill37174
$820,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 Pb 70 Pg 784076 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$175,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29307 Deep Creek DrSpring Hill37174
$739,990Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31909 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$689,000Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31601 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$690,000Wades Grove Sec18a Pb 69 Pg 967014 Minor Hill DrSpring Hill37174
$789,804June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69767 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$439,900Ridgeport Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 1451700 Portview CtSpring Hill37174
$985,000Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 1423011 Turnstone TrSpring Hill37174
$1,255,687Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685000 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$650,000Mccord Raymondd Pb 44 Pg 150 Lot 00012804 Critz LnThompsons Station37179
$412,500Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 132156 Loudenslager DrThompsons Station37179
$799,0004739 Columbia PkThompsons Station37179
$527,000Cobbler Ridge RdThompsons Station37179
$515,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513057 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$725,000Tollgate Village Sec 11 Pb 45 Pg 1443857 Somers LnThompsons Station37179
$748,095June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69777 Saint Clair AveThompsons Station37179
$726,809June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69783 Saint Clair AveThompsons Station37179
$557,990Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142308 Buckwood Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$542,490Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142318 Buckwood Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$592,490Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142320 Buckwood Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$750,000Smith Gregory T Pb 83 Pg 306747 Johnny Bennett RdThompsons Station37179
$534,900Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393161 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179
$949,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223479 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$1,085,000Bridgemore Village Sec5a Pb 65 Pg 572709 Sporting Hill Brdg RdThompsons Station37179
$1,239,900Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973330 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$1,356,000Stillhouse Springs Pb 74 Pg 184935 Bethesda RdThompsons Station37179

