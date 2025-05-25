Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for April 28, 2025

See property transfers in Spring Hill, Tennessee, for April 28 to May 2, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$400,000
|Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115
|138 Baker Springs Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$742,500
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 2 Pb 56 Pg 96
|8020 Fenwick Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$438,000
|Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 2
|2250 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$820,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 Pb 70 Pg 78
|4076 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$175,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|307 Deep Creek Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$739,990
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|909 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$689,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|601 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$690,000
|Wades Grove Sec18a Pb 69 Pg 96
|7014 Minor Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$789,804
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|767 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$439,900
|Ridgeport Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 145
|1700 Portview Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$985,000
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142
|3011 Turnstone Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,255,687
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5000 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$650,000
|Mccord Raymondd Pb 44 Pg 150 Lot 0001
|2804 Critz Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$412,500
|Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 13
|2156 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$799,000
|4739 Columbia Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$527,000
|Cobbler Ridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$515,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3057 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$725,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 11 Pb 45 Pg 144
|3857 Somers Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$748,095
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|777 Saint Clair Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$726,809
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|783 Saint Clair Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$557,990
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|308 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$542,490
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|318 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$592,490
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|320 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$750,000
|Smith Gregory T Pb 83 Pg 30
|6747 Johnny Bennett Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$534,900
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3161 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$949,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3479 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,085,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec5a Pb 65 Pg 57
|2709 Sporting Hill Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,239,900
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3330 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,356,000
|Stillhouse Springs Pb 74 Pg 18
|4935 Bethesda Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
