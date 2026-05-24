Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for April 27, 2026

View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for April 27 to May 1, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$400,000
|Tollgate Village Ph2B Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 104
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$490,000
|Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 138
|1757 Shane Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$950,000
|June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143
|106 Cardiff Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$525,000
|Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 109
|4004 Larabee Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$659,900
|Wades Grove Sec 3-A Pb 45 Pg 18
|1015 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$695,000
|Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 37
|4007 Pendleton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$525,000
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 16
|1028 Aenon Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$889,990
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|1939 Harmony Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$407,000
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-C Pb 42 Pg 3
|4002 Strata Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$485,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 14 Pb 33 Pg 70
|2643 Danbury Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$849,990
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|7003 Thunderhead Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$845,150
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|209 Tahoe Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$133,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod A Pb 87 Pg 54
|2543 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$375,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph1A Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107
|203 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,280,000
|6656 Cool Springs Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$945,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec11 Pb 64 Pg 140
|2604 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$299,900
|Newport Cove Condos Pb 34 Pg 133
|209 Newport Cove Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$715,000
|Bluebird Hollow Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 3
|1026 Gadwall Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$545,000
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|440 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$559,990
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|317 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$269,000
|Gables @ Wakefield Ph 1 Pb 40 Pg 124
|201 Dakota Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$435,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 28
|1312 Chapman Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$889,990
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|7007 Thunderhead Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
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