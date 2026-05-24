Home Real Estate Property Transfers Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for April 27, 2026

Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for April 27, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for April 27 to May 1, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$400,000Tollgate Village Ph2B Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 104Thompsons Station37179
$490,000Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 1381757 Shane DrSpring Hill37174
$950,000June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143106 Cardiff DrSpring Hill37174
$525,000Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 1094004 Larabee CtSpring Hill37174
$659,900Wades Grove Sec 3-A Pb 45 Pg 181015 Belcor DrSpring Hill37174
$695,000Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 374007 Pendleton DrSpring Hill37174
$525,000Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 161028 Aenon CirSpring Hill37174
$889,990August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 121939 Harmony RdSpring Hill37174
$407,000Haynes Crossing Sec 3-C Pb 42 Pg 34002 Strata DrSpring Hill37174
$485,000Wyngate Est Ph 14 Pb 33 Pg 702643 Danbury CirSpring Hill37174
$849,990August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 127003 Thunderhead WaySpring Hill37174
$845,150June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29209 Tahoe AlleySpring Hill37174
$133,000June Lake Ph1 Pod A Pb 87 Pg 542543 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$375,000Wilkerson Place Ph1A Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107203 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,280,0006656 Cool Springs RdThompsons Station37179
$945,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec11 Pb 64 Pg 1402604 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$299,900Newport Cove Condos Pb 34 Pg 133209 Newport Cove CtThompsons Station37179
$715,000Bluebird Hollow Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 31026 Gadwall LnSpring Hill37174
$545,000Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142440 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$559,990Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142317 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$269,000Gables @ Wakefield Ph 1 Pb 40 Pg 124201 Dakota DrSpring Hill37174
$435,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 281312 Chapman CtSpring Hill37174
$889,990August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 127007 Thunderhead WaySpring Hill37174

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