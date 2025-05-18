Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for April 21, 2025

See property transfers in Spring Hill, Tennessee, for April 21-25, 2025. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$269,900Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85231 -a Folsom Pvt PassSpring Hill37174
$287,500Cherry Glen Condo Sec 6 Pb 43 Pg 381311 Cashmere DrSpring Hill37174
$670,000Wades Grove Sec9 Pb 61 Pg 554012 Madrid DrSpring Hill37174
$1,350,000Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 76004 Canberra CtSpring Hill37174
$825,000Arbors@autumn Ridge Ph14 Pb 72 Pg 1132981 Elkhorn PlaceSpring Hill37174
$713,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph3 Pb 58 Pg 667003 Brindle Ridge WaySpring Hill37174
$356,000Wyngate Est Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 722307 Hayward LnSpring Hill37174
$974,640Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143684 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$667,000Burtonwood Add Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 314000 Lattigo CtSpring Hill37174
$1,075,000Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 1192046 Autumn Ridge WaySpring Hill37174
$480,000Spring Hill Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 1192510 Preston WaySpring Hill37174
$570,000Wyngate Est Ph 8 Pb 31 Pg 891908 Hamelton CirSpring Hill37174
$910,000Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 753367 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$705,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec4a Pb 58 Pg 412617 Paddock Park DrThompsons Station37179
$290,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363238 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$2,040,000Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 662074 Riley Park DrThompsons Station37179
$764,219June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69791 Saint Clair AveThompsons Station37179
$845,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1284025 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$508,000Aston Woods Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 642600 Hansford DrThompsons Station37179
$1,150,000Thompsons Sta Rd WThompsons Station37179
$600,000Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 1102555 Milton LnThompsons Station37179
$550,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513049 Inman DrThompsons Station37179

