Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for April 21, 2025

See property transfers in Spring Hill, Tennessee, for April 21-25, 2025.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$269,900
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|231 -a Folsom Pvt Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$287,500
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 6 Pb 43 Pg 38
|1311 Cashmere Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$670,000
|Wades Grove Sec9 Pb 61 Pg 55
|4012 Madrid Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,350,000
|Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 7
|6004 Canberra Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$825,000
|Arbors@autumn Ridge Ph14 Pb 72 Pg 113
|2981 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$713,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph3 Pb 58 Pg 66
|7003 Brindle Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$356,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 72
|2307 Hayward Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$974,640
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|684 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$667,000
|Burtonwood Add Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 31
|4000 Lattigo Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,075,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 119
|2046 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$480,000
|Spring Hill Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 119
|2510 Preston Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$570,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 8 Pb 31 Pg 89
|1908 Hamelton Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$910,000
|Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75
|3367 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$705,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec4a Pb 58 Pg 41
|2617 Paddock Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$290,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3238 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,040,000
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66
|2074 Riley Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$764,219
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|791 Saint Clair Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$845,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|4025 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$508,000
|Aston Woods Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 64
|2600 Hansford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,150,000
|Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$600,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 110
|2555 Milton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$550,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3049 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
