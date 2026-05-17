Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for April 20, 2026

View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for April 20-24, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$499,000
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 55
|4033 Locerbie Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$436,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 88
|1325 Branchside Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$380,000
|Ridgeport Sec 5B Pb 33 Pg 146
|2118 Long Meadow Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$865,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|475 Marston Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$560,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 6-B Pb 23 Pg 89
|2996 Iroquois Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$449,000
|Spring Hill Est Ph 6 Pb 22 Pg 29
|2505 Penny Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,145,460
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5092 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$559,900
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|309 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$258,800
|Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 136
|2271 Dewey Dr #J-2
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$840,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-B Pb 46 Pg 62
|2509 Upper Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,270,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81
|2026 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,494,025
|Garrett Farms Pb 86 Pg 55
|5428 Fremar Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,150,000
|Woodside Pb 46 Pg 58
|4852 Ash Hill Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$498,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 17 Pb 35 Pg 22
|1725 Freiburg Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$416,000
|Candlewood Sec 4 Pb 32 Pg 99
|2953 Hearthside Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$23,494,423
|Graystone Quarry Pb 61 Pg 95
|4514 Graystone Quarry (Pvt) Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$515,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 5 Pb 54 Pg 127
|1073 Rochelle Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$875,000
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142
|1822 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$945,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97
|1021 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$498,000
|3856 Bear Creek Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
Please join our FREE Newsletter