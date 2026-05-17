Home Real Estate Property Transfers Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for April 20, 2026

Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for April 20, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for April 20-24, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$499,000Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 554033 Locerbie CirSpring Hill37174
$436,000Newport Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 881325 Branchside CtThompsons Station37179
$380,000Ridgeport Sec 5B Pb 33 Pg 1462118 Long Meadow DrSpring Hill37174
$865,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69475 Marston AveThompsons Station37179
$560,000Cameron Farms Sec 6-B Pb 23 Pg 892996 Iroquois DrThompsons Station37179
$449,000Spring Hill Est Ph 6 Pb 22 Pg 292505 Penny LnSpring Hill37174
$1,145,460Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685092 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$559,900Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142309 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$258,800Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 1362271 Dewey Dr #J-2Spring Hill37174
$840,000Bridgemore Village Sec 1-B Pb 46 Pg 622509 Upper Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$1,270,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 812026 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$3,494,025Garrett Farms Pb 86 Pg 555428 Fremar CirThompsons Station37179
$1,150,000Woodside Pb 46 Pg 584852 Ash Hill RdSpring Hill37174
$498,000Wyngate Est Ph 17 Pb 35 Pg 221725 Freiburg DrSpring Hill37174
$416,000Candlewood Sec 4 Pb 32 Pg 992953 Hearthside DrSpring Hill37174
$23,494,423Graystone Quarry Pb 61 Pg 954514 Graystone Quarry (Pvt) LnThompsons Station37179
$515,000Tollgate Village Sec 5 Pb 54 Pg 1271073 Rochelle AveThompsons Station37179
$875,000Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 1421822 Witt Way DrSpring Hill37174
$945,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 971021 Alice Springs CirSpring Hill37174
$498,0003856 Bear Creek RdThompsons Station37179

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