Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for April 14, 2025

See property transfers in Spring Hill, Tennessee, for April 14-17, 2025.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$743,000
|Bluebird Hollow Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 3
|3003 Turnstone Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$575,000
|Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 67
|4002 Marion Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$912,429
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|641 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$600,000
|Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 130
|4041 Williford Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$650,000
|Campbell Station Sec 6 Pb 33 Pg 24
|1087 Auldridge Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$131,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|767 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$639,900
|Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 130
|4035 Williford Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$536,000
|Witt Hill Sec 2 Pb 28 Pg 23
|1805 Tanner Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$710,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 7 Pb 45 Pg 34
|1355 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$735,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec2 Pb 67 Pg 20
|3010 Grunion Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$965,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97
|1030 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$770,000
|Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 37
|1059 Cantwell Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$405,000
|Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 25 Pg 59
|2915 Sams Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$701,094
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|785 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$879,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a Pb 60 Pg 74
|2508 Waldorf Ln
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$789,950
|Tollgate Village Sec 13-b Pb 57 Pg 41
|3120 Hazelton Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$559,900
|Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 93
|2810 Washington Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$625,081
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5056 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$947,825
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|497 Marston Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$899,900
|Bridgemore Village Sec4a Pb 60 Pg 114
|3634 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$470,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124
|1449 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$514,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 130
|1533 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$507,500
|Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 110
|2777 Iroquois Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$829,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b Pb 46 Pg 81
|2009 Callaway Park Pl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$475,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52
|5156 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$23,750,000
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1
|Riley Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$635,000
|Hills Pb 79 Pg 107
|1939 Silver Fox Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$975,000
|1787 Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$715,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b Pb 60 Pg 8
|2112 English Garden Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$800,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 13-b Pb 57 Pg 41
|3783 Wareham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$725,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec4a Pb 58 Pg 41
|2621 Paddock Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
