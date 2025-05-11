Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for April 14, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See property transfers in Spring Hill, Tennessee, for April 14-17, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$743,000Bluebird Hollow Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 33003 Turnstone TrSpring Hill37174
$575,000Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 674002 Marion DrSpring Hill37174
$912,429Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143641 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$600,000Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 1304041 Williford WaySpring Hill37174
$650,000Campbell Station Sec 6 Pb 33 Pg 241087 Auldridge DrSpring Hill37174
$131,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69767 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$639,900Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 1304035 Williford WaySpring Hill37174
$536,000Witt Hill Sec 2 Pb 28 Pg 231805 Tanner CtSpring Hill37174
$710,000Spring Hill Place Sec 7 Pb 45 Pg 341355 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$735,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec2 Pb 67 Pg 203010 Grunion LnSpring Hill37174
$965,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 971030 Alice Springs CirSpring Hill37174
$770,000Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 371059 Cantwell PlSpring Hill37174
$405,000Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 25 Pg 592915 Sams CtSpring Hill37174
$701,094June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69785 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$879,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a Pb 60 Pg 742508 Waldorf LnThompson Station37179
$789,950Tollgate Village Sec 13-b Pb 57 Pg 413120 Hazelton DrThompsons Station37179
$559,900Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 932810 Washington CtThompsons Station37179
$625,081Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685056 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$947,825June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69497 Marston AveThompsons Station37179
$899,900Bridgemore Village Sec4a Pb 60 Pg 1143634 Martins Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$470,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 1241449 Channing DrThompsons Station37179
$514,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 1301533 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$507,500Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 1102777 Iroquois DrThompsons Station37179
$829,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b Pb 46 Pg 812009 Callaway Park PlThompsons Station37179
$475,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 525156 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$23,750,000Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1Riley Park DrThompsons Station37179
$635,000Hills Pb 79 Pg 1071939 Silver Fox RdThompsons Station37179
$975,0001787 Thompsons Sta Rd WThompsons Station37179
$715,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b Pb 60 Pg 82112 English Garden WayThompsons Station37179
$800,000Tollgate Village Sec 13-b Pb 57 Pg 413783 Wareham DrThompsons Station37179
$725,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec4a Pb 58 Pg 412621 Paddock Park DrThompsons Station37179

