Real Estate Property Transfers in Thompson’s Station for May 1, 2023

See property transfers in Thompson's Station, Tennessee for May 1-5, 2023.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,278,431.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2220 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,543,842.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5151 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,375,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2726 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$599,900.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2669 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,575,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c
|3821 Pulpmill Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$395,000.00
|Loopers Landing Sec 2
|2144 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$851,500.00
|1836 Barker Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$350,371.00
|4454 Columbia Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$604,335.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2713 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$446,605.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19
|3557 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,080,000.00
|Blackberry Estates
|2112 Berry Patch Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$950,000.00
|Walker Property Trust
|4494 Marlin Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$418,000.00
|Sutherland Sec 3
|2848 Jesse Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$500,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 2
|2718 Wales Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$450,000.00
|Sparkman Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$450,000.00
|Geilfuss Gregory Scott
|Doug Thompson Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$478,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 3
|2109 Iroquois Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179