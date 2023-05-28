Real Estate Property Transfers in Thompson’s Station for May 1, 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
house with for sale sign

See property transfers in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee for May 1-5, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,278,431.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec52220 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$2,543,842.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25151 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$1,375,000.00Avenue Downs Sec12726 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$599,900.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec142669 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$1,575,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c3821 Pulpmill DrThompsons Station37179
$395,000.00Loopers Landing Sec 22144 Loudenslager DrThompsons Station37179
$851,500.001836 Barker RdThompsons Station37179
$350,371.004454 Columbia PkThompsons Station37179
$604,335.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec142713 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$446,605.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec193557 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$1,080,000.00Blackberry Estates2112 Berry Patch RdThompsons Station37179
$950,000.00Walker Property Trust4494 Marlin WayThompsons Station37179
$418,000.00Sutherland Sec 32848 Jesse CtThompsons Station37179
$500,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 22718 Wales CtThompsons Station37179
$450,000.00Sparkman RdThompsons Station37179
$450,000.00Geilfuss Gregory ScottDoug Thompson RdThompsons Station37179
$478,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 32109 Iroquois CtThompsons Station37179

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here