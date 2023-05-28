Real Estate Property Transfers in Thompson’s Station for May 1, 2023

See property transfers in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee for May 1-5, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,278,431.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 2220 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $2,543,842.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 5151 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,375,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2726 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $599,900.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2669 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,575,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c 3821 Pulpmill Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $395,000.00 Loopers Landing Sec 2 2144 Loudenslager Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $851,500.00 1836 Barker Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $350,371.00 4454 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $604,335.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2713 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $446,605.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 3557 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $1,080,000.00 Blackberry Estates 2112 Berry Patch Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $950,000.00 Walker Property Trust 4494 Marlin Way Thompsons Station 37179 $418,000.00 Sutherland Sec 3 2848 Jesse Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $500,000.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 2 2718 Wales Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $450,000.00 Sparkman Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $450,000.00 Geilfuss Gregory Scott Doug Thompson Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $478,000.00 Cameron Farms Sec 3 2109 Iroquois Ct Thompsons Station 37179