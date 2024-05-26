Real Estate Property Transfers in Thompson’s Station for April 29, 2024

See property transfers in Thompson’s Station Tennessee for April 29 to May 3, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$530,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 4-a Pb 19 Pg 12
|2816 Curacao Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$575,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 93
|2894 Iroquois Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,000
|4691 Columbia Pk
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$814,959
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3317 Longport Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$285,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3213 Arundel Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,425,000
|Remus Jerry Pb 67 Pg 78
|5018 Remus Pvt Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$4,440,000
|June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143
|120 Mitford Pvt Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$500,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3020 Inman Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$485,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3004 Inman Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$652,450
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|2040 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$505,000
|Arbor Lakes Sec 3 Pb 16 Pg 73
|2617 Blair Park Cir
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$825,000
|Walker Lisa Gaye Pb 77 Pg 140
|3751 Mobleys Cut Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$680,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b Pb 68 Pg 39
|2756 Cloister Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$410,000
|Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 76
|2107 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$564,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2709 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$505,000
|Cherry Grove Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 123
|1507 Bunbury Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$518,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 4-b Pb 19 Pg 62
|2625 Douglas Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
Please join our FREE Newsletter