Real Estate Property Transfers in Thompson’s Station for April 29, 2024

See property transfers in Thompson's Station Tennessee for April 29 to May 3, 2024.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $530,000 Cameron Farms Sec 4-a Pb 19 Pg 12 2816 Curacao Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $575,000 Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 93 2894 Iroquois Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,000 4691 Columbia Pk Thompson's Station 37179 $814,959 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3317 Longport Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $285,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3213 Arundel Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $1,425,000 Remus Jerry Pb 67 Pg 78 5018 Remus Pvt Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $4,440,000 June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143 120 Mitford Pvt Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $500,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3020 Inman Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $485,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3004 Inman Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $652,450 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 2040 Tollgate Blvd Thompson's Station 37179 $505,000 Arbor Lakes Sec 3 Pb 16 Pg 73 2617 Blair Park Cir Thompson's Station 37179 $825,000 Walker Lisa Gaye Pb 77 Pg 140 3751 Mobleys Cut Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $680,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b Pb 68 Pg 39 2756 Cloister Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $410,000 Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 76 2107 Loudenslager Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $564,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2709 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $505,000 Cherry Grove Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 123 1507 Bunbury Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $518,000 Cameron Farms Sec 4-b Pb 19 Pg 62 2625 Douglas Ln Thompson's Station 37179

