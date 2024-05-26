Real Estate Property Transfers in Thompson’s Station for April 29, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
house for sale slight clouds

See property transfers in Thompson’s Station Tennessee for April 29 to May 3, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$530,000Cameron Farms Sec 4-a Pb 19 Pg 122816 Curacao LnThompson's Station37179
$575,000Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 932894 Iroquois DrThompson's Station37179
$1,0004691 Columbia PkThompson's Station37179
$814,959Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223317 Longport LnThompson's Station37179
$285,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363213 Arundel LnThompson's Station37179
$1,425,000Remus Jerry Pb 67 Pg 785018 Remus Pvt LnThompson's Station37179
$4,440,000June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143120 Mitford Pvt LnThompson's Station37179
$500,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503020 Inman DrThompson's Station37179
$485,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503004 Inman DrThompson's Station37179
$652,450Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1392040 Tollgate BlvdThompson's Station37179
$505,000Arbor Lakes Sec 3 Pb 16 Pg 732617 Blair Park CirThompson's Station37179
$825,000Walker Lisa Gaye Pb 77 Pg 1403751 Mobleys Cut RdThompson's Station37179
$680,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b Pb 68 Pg 392756 Cloister LnThompson's Station37179
$410,000Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 762107 Loudenslager DrThompson's Station37179
$564,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282709 Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$505,000Cherry Grove Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 1231507 Bunbury DrThompson's Station37179
$518,000Cameron Farms Sec 4-b Pb 19 Pg 622625 Douglas LnThompson's Station37179

