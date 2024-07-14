Real Estate Property Transfers in Spring Hill for June 17, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for June 17-21, 2024.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$424,000Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 191902 Portway RdSpring Hill37174
$131,000Twin Lakes Sec 12710 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$586,000Willowvale Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 192054 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$545,000Copper Ridge Ph7 Pb 63 Pg 89103 Clavie Crew LnSpring Hill37174
$485,000Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 675004 Idaho DrSpring Hill37174
$377,000Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66209 Dursley Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$575,000Burtonwood Ph 4 Pb 30 Pg 643302 Foxtrot CtSpring Hill37174
$555,000Copper Ridge Ph4 Pb 69 Pg 373070 Boxbury LnSpring Hill37174
$395,000Wyngate Est Ph 12 Pb 29 Pg 542649 Danbury CirSpring Hill37174
$430,000Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115127 Baker Springs LnSpring Hill37174
$735,000Campbell Station Sec 16 Pb 46 Pg 601934 Portview DrSpring Hill37174
$1,010,000Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 1192061 Autumn Ridge WaySpring Hill37174
$675,000Benevento East Ph2 Sec4 Pb 59 Pg 1326002 San Giovanni CtSpring Hill37174
$1,050,000Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 495005 Paint Creek CtSpring Hill37174
$419,900Spring Meadow Pb 21 Pg 42002 Spring Meadow CirSpring Hill37174
$863,000Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 1041220 White Rock RdSpring Hill37174
$409,900Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 1381756 Shane DrSpring Hill37174
$409,000Ridgeport Sec 5a Pb 33 Pg 1022116 Long Meadow DrSpring Hill37174
$560,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 281608 Solitude CtSpring Hill37174
$715,830Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685105 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$1,299,900Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 812014 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$56,847Twin Lakes Sec 12706 Buckner LnThompsons Station37179
$411,1601041 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$879,999Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 201580 Bunbury DrThompsons Station37179
$559,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282722 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179

