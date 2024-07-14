Real Estate Property Transfers in Spring Hill for June 17, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for June 17-21, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$424,000
|Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19
|1902 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$131,000
|Twin Lakes Sec 1
|2710 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$586,000
|Willowvale Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 19
|2054 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$545,000
|Copper Ridge Ph7 Pb 63 Pg 89
|103 Clavie Crew Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$485,000
|Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 67
|5004 Idaho Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$377,000
|Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66
|209 Dursley Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$575,000
|Burtonwood Ph 4 Pb 30 Pg 64
|3302 Foxtrot Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$555,000
|Copper Ridge Ph4 Pb 69 Pg 37
|3070 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$395,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 12 Pb 29 Pg 54
|2649 Danbury Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$430,000
|Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115
|127 Baker Springs Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$735,000
|Campbell Station Sec 16 Pb 46 Pg 60
|1934 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,010,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 119
|2061 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$675,000
|Benevento East Ph2 Sec4 Pb 59 Pg 132
|6002 San Giovanni Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,050,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 49
|5005 Paint Creek Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$419,900
|Spring Meadow Pb 21 Pg 4
|2002 Spring Meadow Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$863,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 104
|1220 White Rock Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$409,900
|Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 138
|1756 Shane Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$409,000
|Ridgeport Sec 5a Pb 33 Pg 102
|2116 Long Meadow Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$560,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 28
|1608 Solitude Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$715,830
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5105 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,299,900
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81
|2014 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$56,847
|Twin Lakes Sec 1
|2706 Buckner Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$411,160
|1041 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$879,999
|Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 20
|1580 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$559,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2722 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
Please join our FREE Newsletter