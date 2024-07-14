Real Estate Property Transfers in Spring Hill for June 17, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for June 17-21, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $424,000 Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19 1902 Portway Rd Spring Hill 37174 $131,000 Twin Lakes Sec 1 2710 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $586,000 Willowvale Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 19 2054 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $545,000 Copper Ridge Ph7 Pb 63 Pg 89 103 Clavie Crew Ln Spring Hill 37174 $485,000 Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 67 5004 Idaho Dr Spring Hill 37174 $377,000 Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66 209 Dursley Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $575,000 Burtonwood Ph 4 Pb 30 Pg 64 3302 Foxtrot Ct Spring Hill 37174 $555,000 Copper Ridge Ph4 Pb 69 Pg 37 3070 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill 37174 $395,000 Wyngate Est Ph 12 Pb 29 Pg 54 2649 Danbury Cir Spring Hill 37174 $430,000 Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115 127 Baker Springs Ln Spring Hill 37174 $735,000 Campbell Station Sec 16 Pb 46 Pg 60 1934 Portview Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,010,000 Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 119 2061 Autumn Ridge Way Spring Hill 37174 $675,000 Benevento East Ph2 Sec4 Pb 59 Pg 132 6002 San Giovanni Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,050,000 Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 49 5005 Paint Creek Ct Spring Hill 37174 $419,900 Spring Meadow Pb 21 Pg 4 2002 Spring Meadow Cir Spring Hill 37174 $863,000 Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 104 1220 White Rock Rd Spring Hill 37174 $409,900 Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 138 1756 Shane Dr Spring Hill 37174 $409,000 Ridgeport Sec 5a Pb 33 Pg 102 2116 Long Meadow Dr Spring Hill 37174 $560,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 28 1608 Solitude Ct Spring Hill 37174 $715,830 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5105 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,299,900 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81 2014 Conductor Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $56,847 Twin Lakes Sec 1 2706 Buckner Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $411,160 1041 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $879,999 Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 20 1580 Bunbury Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $559,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2722 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179

