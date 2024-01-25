Real Estate Property Transfers in Spring Hill for January 2, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for January 2-5, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$400,000
|Ridgeport Sec 5a Pb 33 Pg 102
|2210 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,268,072
|August Park Ph1b Pb 78 Pg 74
|1439 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$133,400
|2840 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$762,801
|Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84
|515 Wilkerson Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$5
|Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84
|519 Wilkerson Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$586,052
|Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84
|519 Wilkerson Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$674,157
|Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84
|511 Wilkerson Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$663,828
|Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84
|520 Wilkerson Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$590,292
|Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84
|608 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$740,088
|Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84
|516 Wilkerson Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,124,869
|Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68
|2016 Ellsworth Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$615,000
|Wades Grove Sec18a Pb 69 Pg 96
|7015 Minor Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$490,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 2 Pb 22 Pg 106
|2740 New Port Royal Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$710,478
|Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84
|513 Wilkerson Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$673,082
|Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84
|506 Wilkerson Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$5
|Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84
|502 Wilkerson Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$643,835
|Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84
|502 Wilkerson Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$732,815
|Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84
|527 Wilkerson Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$717,960
|Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84
|512 Wilkerson Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$693,302
|Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84
|517 Wilkerson Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$654,796
|Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84
|526 Wilkerson Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$610,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 Pb 70 Pg 78
|1023 Alpaca Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174