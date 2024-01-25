Real Estate Property Transfers in Spring Hill for January 2, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for January 2-5, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$400,000Ridgeport Sec 5a Pb 33 Pg 1022210 Dewey DrSpring Hill37174
$1,268,072August Park Ph1b Pb 78 Pg 741439 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$133,4002840 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$762,801Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84515 Wilkerson PlaceSpring Hill37174
$5Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84519 Wilkerson PlaceSpring Hill37174
$586,052Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84519 Wilkerson PlaceSpring Hill37174
$674,157Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84511 Wilkerson PlaceSpring Hill37174
$663,828Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84520 Wilkerson PlaceSpring Hill37174
$590,292Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84608 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$740,088Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84516 Wilkerson PlaceSpring Hill37174
$1,124,869Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 682016 Ellsworth LnSpring Hill37174
$615,000Wades Grove Sec18a Pb 69 Pg 967015 Minor Hill DrSpring Hill37174
$490,000Crowne Pointe Sec 2 Pb 22 Pg 1062740 New Port Royal RdSpring Hill37174
$710,478Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84513 Wilkerson PlaceSpring Hill37174
$673,082Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84506 Wilkerson PlaceSpring Hill37174
$5Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84502 Wilkerson PlaceSpring Hill37174
$643,835Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84502 Wilkerson PlaceSpring Hill37174
$732,815Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84527 Wilkerson PlaceSpring Hill37174
$717,960Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84512 Wilkerson PlaceSpring Hill37174
$693,302Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84517 Wilkerson PlaceSpring Hill37174
$654,796Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84526 Wilkerson PlaceSpring Hill37174
$610,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 Pb 70 Pg 781023 Alpaca DrSpring Hill37174

