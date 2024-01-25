Real Estate Property Transfers in Spring Hill for January 2, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for January 2-5, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $400,000 Ridgeport Sec 5a Pb 33 Pg 102 2210 Dewey Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,268,072 August Park Ph1b Pb 78 Pg 74 1439 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $133,400 2840 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $762,801 Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84 515 Wilkerson Place Spring Hill 37174 $5 Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84 519 Wilkerson Place Spring Hill 37174 $586,052 Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84 519 Wilkerson Place Spring Hill 37174 $674,157 Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84 511 Wilkerson Place Spring Hill 37174 $663,828 Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84 520 Wilkerson Place Spring Hill 37174 $590,292 Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84 608 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $740,088 Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84 516 Wilkerson Place Spring Hill 37174 $1,124,869 Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68 2016 Ellsworth Ln Spring Hill 37174 $615,000 Wades Grove Sec18a Pb 69 Pg 96 7015 Minor Hill Dr Spring Hill 37174 $490,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 2 Pb 22 Pg 106 2740 New Port Royal Rd Spring Hill 37174 $710,478 Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84 513 Wilkerson Place Spring Hill 37174 $673,082 Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84 506 Wilkerson Place Spring Hill 37174 $5 Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84 502 Wilkerson Place Spring Hill 37174 $643,835 Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84 502 Wilkerson Place Spring Hill 37174 $732,815 Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84 527 Wilkerson Place Spring Hill 37174 $717,960 Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84 512 Wilkerson Place Spring Hill 37174 $693,302 Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84 517 Wilkerson Place Spring Hill 37174 $654,796 Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84 526 Wilkerson Place Spring Hill 37174 $610,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 Pb 70 Pg 78 1023 Alpaca Dr Spring Hill 37174