Real Estate Property Transfers in Spring Hill Area for January 29, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for January 29 through February 2, 2024. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $699,900 Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 26 5006 Fremantle Ct Spring Hill 37174 $745,000 Brixworth Ph5 Pb 71 Pg 88 1696 Lantana Dr Spring Hill 37174 $810,000 Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 87 8049 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 $349,900 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 155 Bess Blvd Spring Hill 37174 $549,990 Chapmans Crossing Ph 1 Pb 40 Pg 84 3016 Feradach Ln Spring Hill 37174 $466,000 June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123 410 Mare Alley Spring Hill 37174 $680,000 June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123 412 Mare Alley Spring Hill 37174 $296,000 June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123 217 Guthrie Alley Spring Hill 37174 $850,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 62 Pg 48 7027 Salmon Run Spring Hill 37174 $630,000 Wades Grove Sec18a Pb 69 Pg 96 7019 Minor Hill Dr Spring Hill 37174 $576,371 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107 147 Foxhall Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,519,885 Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84 606 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $693,350 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 2020 Tollgate Blvd Thompson's Station 37179 $247,000 Newport Cove Condos Pb 34 Pg 133 109 Newport Cove Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $485,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124 1512 Channing Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $778,568 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3228 Knotts Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $730,000 Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12 2297 Maytown Cir Thompson's Station 37179 $495,000 Sutherland Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 58 2824 Jason Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $642,224 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2717 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $592,000 June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123 416 Mare Alley Thompson's Station 37179 $250,000 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 56 4030 Kathie Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $925,000 4659 Bennett Hollow Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $549,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2725 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $575,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34 5220 Bond Springs Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $1,289,811 Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51 2001 Landry Place Thompson's Station 37179 $2,407,572 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4001 Kathie Dr Thompson's Station 37179