Real Estate Property Transfers in Spring Hill Area for January 29, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
for-sale-house clouds

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for January 29 through February 2, 2024.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$699,900Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 265006 Fremantle CtSpring Hill37174
$745,000Brixworth Ph5 Pb 71 Pg 881696 Lantana DrSpring Hill37174
$810,000Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 878049 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$349,900Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85155 Bess BlvdSpring Hill37174
$549,990Chapmans Crossing Ph 1 Pb 40 Pg 843016 Feradach LnSpring Hill37174
$466,000June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123410 Mare AlleySpring Hill37174
$680,000June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123412 Mare AlleySpring Hill37174
$296,000June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123217 Guthrie AlleySpring Hill37174
$850,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 62 Pg 487027 Salmon RunSpring Hill37174
$630,000Wades Grove Sec18a Pb 69 Pg 967019 Minor Hill DrSpring Hill37174
$576,371Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107147 Foxhall DrSpring Hill37174
$1,519,885Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84606 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$693,350Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1392020 Tollgate BlvdThompson's Station37179
$247,000Newport Cove Condos Pb 34 Pg 133109 Newport Cove CtThompson's Station37179
$485,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 1241512 Channing DrThompson's Station37179
$778,568Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223228 Knotts DrThompson's Station37179
$730,000Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 122297 Maytown CirThompson's Station37179
$495,000Sutherland Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 582824 Jason CtThompson's Station37179
$642,224Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282717 Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$592,000June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123416 Mare AlleyThompson's Station37179
$250,000Fountain View Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 564030 Kathie DrThompson's Station37179
$925,0004659 Bennett Hollow RdThompson's Station37179
$549,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282725 Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$575,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 345220 Bond Springs CtThompson's Station37179
$1,289,811Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 512001 Landry PlaceThompson's Station37179
$2,407,572Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784001 Kathie DrThompson's Station37179

