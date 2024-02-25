Real Estate Property Transfers in Spring Hill Area for January 29, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for January 29 through February 2, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$699,900
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 26
|5006 Fremantle Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$745,000
|Brixworth Ph5 Pb 71 Pg 88
|1696 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$810,000
|Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 87
|8049 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$349,900
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|155 Bess Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$549,990
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 1 Pb 40 Pg 84
|3016 Feradach Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$466,000
|June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123
|410 Mare Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$680,000
|June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123
|412 Mare Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$296,000
|June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123
|217 Guthrie Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 62 Pg 48
|7027 Salmon Run
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$630,000
|Wades Grove Sec18a Pb 69 Pg 96
|7019 Minor Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$576,371
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107
|147 Foxhall Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,519,885
|Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84
|606 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$693,350
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|2020 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$247,000
|Newport Cove Condos Pb 34 Pg 133
|109 Newport Cove Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$485,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124
|1512 Channing Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$778,568
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3228 Knotts Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$730,000
|Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12
|2297 Maytown Cir
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$495,000
|Sutherland Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 58
|2824 Jason Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$642,224
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2717 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$592,000
|June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123
|416 Mare Alley
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$250,000
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 56
|4030 Kathie Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$925,000
|4659 Bennett Hollow Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$549,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2725 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$575,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34
|5220 Bond Springs Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,289,811
|Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51
|2001 Landry Place
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$2,407,572
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4001 Kathie Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179