Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for Sept. 8, 2025

See property transfers in Franklin, Tennessee, for September 8-12, 2025.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$608,500
|Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94
|1310 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,359,620
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1131 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 114
|1157 Sweetleaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,475,000
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6042 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$779,500
|Mckays Mill Sec 13 Pb 31 Pg 60
|1502 Towne Park Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,055,000
|Waters Edge Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 67
|4042 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 85 Pg 101
|4015 Forestside Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,530,000
|Riverbluff Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 54
|1052 Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,200,000
|2246 S Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,412,500
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 Pb 71 Pg 113
|3013 Portland Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000
|Spencer Hall Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 49
|3113 Friars Bridge Pass
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|Belle Vista Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 1
|220 Azalea Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,014,000
|4356 Gosey Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,900,000
|Dbi Boyd Mill Pike Llc Pb 79 Pg 45
|3208 Boyd Mill Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$640,000
|Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 129
|8036 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,325,000
|Westhaven Sec 26 Pb 52 Pg 80
|1327 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,389,000
|Albany Pointe Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 143
|2181 Albany Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,750,000
|Westhaven Sec 8 Pb 38 Pg 85
|1616 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Hickory Hills Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 55
|921 Hickory Hills Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$620,000
|Andover Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 109
|203 Toliver Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$910,000
|Stonebridge Park Sec 7 Pb 27 Pg 19
|1008 Noble Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$590,000
|Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 64
|161 St Andrews Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$710,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 14 Pb 32 Pg 81
|1610 Longmont Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$796,800
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|901 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$821,000
|Westhaven Sec 42 Pb 60 Pg 149
|6067 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$879,800
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38
|104 Morris St
|Franklin
|37064
|$610,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 11 Pb 32 Pg 109
|1106 Olde Cameron Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,187,500
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32 Pb 63 Pg 93
|923 Hornsby Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000
|Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 130
|4031 Tomich Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,010,000
|Abington Ridge Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 114
|5025 Abington Ridge Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,015,000
|Garden Club Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 2
|3020 Coral Bell Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$800,000
|Polk Place Sec 3 Pb 20 Pg 34
|109 Grove Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143
|526 Sydenham Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,688,777
|Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150
|7420 Leelee Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$639,000
|Clairmonte Sec 3 Pb 22 Pg 131
|1220 Kelly Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$415,000
|Lynnhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block D
|420 S Petway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,248,329
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|3012 Port Clinton Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,850,000
|3443 Sweeney Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$510,000
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103
|1206 Twin Oaks Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Highland Gardens Pb 2 Pg 4 Block I
|313 Bel Aire Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000
|Rogersshire Sec 4 Pb 28 Pg 36
|350 Astor Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$543,000
|Idlewood Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 33
|302 Patrick Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,260,000
|Site Rite Llc Pb 83 Pg 86
|3125 Blazer Rd
|Franklin
|37064
