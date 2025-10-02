Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for Sept. 8, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See property transfers in Franklin, Tennessee, for September 8-12, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$608,500Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 941310 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$1,359,620Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311131 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$450,000Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 1141157 Sweetleaf DrFranklin37064
$1,475,000Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396042 Congress DrFranklin37064
$779,500Mckays Mill Sec 13 Pb 31 Pg 601502 Towne Park LnFranklin37067
$1,055,000Waters Edge Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 674042 Flowing Creek DrFranklin37064
$500,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 85 Pg 1014015 Forestside DrFranklin37064
$1,530,000Riverbluff Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 541052 Wetzel DrFranklin37064
$2,200,0002246 S Berrys Chapel RdFranklin37069
$1,412,500Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 Pb 71 Pg 1133013 Portland CtFranklin37064
$775,000Spencer Hall Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 493113 Friars Bridge PassFranklin37064
$1,400,000Belle Vista Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 1220 Azalea LnFranklin37064
$1,014,0004356 Gosey Hill RdFranklin37064
$2,900,000Dbi Boyd Mill Pike Llc Pb 79 Pg 453208 Boyd Mill PkFranklin37064
$640,000Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 1298036 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$1,325,000Westhaven Sec 26 Pb 52 Pg 801327 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$1,389,000Albany Pointe Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 1432181 Albany DrFranklin37067
$2,750,000Westhaven Sec 8 Pb 38 Pg 851616 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,100,000Hickory Hills Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 55921 Hickory Hills DrFranklin37067
$620,000Andover Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 109203 Toliver CtFranklin37067
$910,000Stonebridge Park Sec 7 Pb 27 Pg 191008 Noble CirFranklin37069
$590,000Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 64161 St Andrews DrFranklin37069
$710,000Mckays Mill Sec 14 Pb 32 Pg 811610 Longmont CtFranklin37067
$796,800Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131901 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$821,000Westhaven Sec 42 Pb 60 Pg 1496067 Keats StFranklin37064
$879,800Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38104 Morris StFranklin37064
$610,000Mckays Mill Sec 11 Pb 32 Pg 1091106 Olde Cameron LnFranklin37067
$1,187,500Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32 Pb 63 Pg 93923 Hornsby DrFranklin37064
$700,000Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 1304031 Tomich DrFranklin37064
$1,010,000Abington Ridge Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 1145025 Abington Ridge LnFranklin37067
$1,015,000Garden Club Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 23020 Coral Bell LnFranklin37067
$800,000Polk Place Sec 3 Pb 20 Pg 34109 Grove LnFranklin37064
$615,000Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143526 Sydenham DrFranklin37064
$1,688,777Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 1507420 Leelee DrFranklin37064
$639,000Clairmonte Sec 3 Pb 22 Pg 1311220 Kelly CtFranklin37064
$415,000Lynnhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block D420 S Petway StFranklin37064
$1,248,329Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1253012 Port Clinton CtFranklin37067
$1,850,0003443 Sweeney Hollow RdFranklin37064
$510,000Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 1031206 Twin Oaks DrFranklin37064
$500,000Highland Gardens Pb 2 Pg 4 Block I313 Bel Aire DrFranklin37064
$615,000Rogersshire Sec 4 Pb 28 Pg 36350 Astor WayFranklin37064
$543,000Idlewood Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 33302 Patrick AveFranklin37064
$1,260,000Site Rite Llc Pb 83 Pg 863125 Blazer RdFranklin37064

