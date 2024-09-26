Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for Sept. 3, 2024

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for September 3-6, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $765,000 Mckays Mill Sec 17 Pb 34 Pg 19 1361 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $545,000 Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 72 Pg 42 1079 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $4,185,000 Sullivan Property Pb 60 Pg 88 3061 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $602,500 Riverview Park Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 112 800 Countrywood Dr Franklin 37064 $684,900 Morningside Sec 9 Pb 49 Pg 55 9033 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $1,600,000 Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64 501 Rowan St Franklin 37064 $313,500 Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C059 1011 Murfreesboro Rd #k-7 Franklin 37064 $1,115,000 Albany Pointe Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 113 2201 Grace Point Ct Franklin 37064 $1,250,130 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 2068 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $879,900 Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 52 Pg 133 2323 Clare Park Dr Franklin 37069 $1,043,000 Breezeway Section 01 Pb 51 Pg 128 2018 Georgian Cir Franklin 37067 $515,000 Westfield Pb 3 Pg 33 105 Westfield Dr Franklin 37064 $1,020,000 Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143 2091 Mcavoy Dr Franklin 37064 $1,356,422 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6000 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $963,420 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 1030 Boundary St Franklin 37064 $1,171,991 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 1186 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $400,000 Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74 696 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin 37067 $1,425,000 Belle Vista Sec 3 Pb 57 Pg 97 312 Belle Vista Ct Franklin 37064 $437,900 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 19 Pg 14 Block C002 1515 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $505,000 Simmons Ridge Sec5 Pb 66 Pg 121 130 Cordail St Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Stags Leap Sec 3b Pb 59 Pg 86 6215 Merlot Ct Franklin 37064 $695,000 Grassland Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 59 204 Overlook Dr Franklin 37069 $480,000 1001 Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $475,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 13 Pg 136 2105 Apollo Dr Franklin 37069 $905,000 Amelia Park Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 80 1760 Biscayne Dr Franklin 37067 $1,474,900 Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57 7019 Starnes Creek Blvd Franklin 37064 $715,000 Heath Pl Of Franklin Pb 7 Pg 104 1100 Brandon Dr Franklin 37064 $1,355,522 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 5036 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $869,900 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 3006 Wynn Cir Franklin 37064 $1,325,000 Carolina Close Pb 47 Pg 113 107 Carolina Close Dr Franklin 37069 $659,000 Commons @ Gateway Pb 60 Pg 101 201 Gateway Ct Franklin 37069 $1,218,990 Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51 2005 Landry Place Franklin 37067 $805,750 1200 Old Hillsboro Rd B Franklin 37069 $1,075,000 Westhaven Sec 28 Pb 54 Pg 150 217 Fitzgerald St Franklin 37064 $1,750,000 Wynfield Village Pb 68 Pg 107 1030 Wynfield Village Ct Franklin 37064 $499,900 Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113 7001 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $2,350,000 Centennial Bus Park Pb 30 Pg 74 4095 Mallory Ln Franklin 37067 $420,000 6051 Rural Plains Cir 202 Franklin 37064 $750,000 3166 Southall Rd Franklin 37064 $899,900 Rizer Point Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 92 2017 Heflin Ln Franklin 37069 $400,000 4043 New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $1,299,000 Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112 469 Wire Grass Ln Franklin 37064

