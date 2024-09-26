Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for Sept. 3, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for September 3-6, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$765,000Mckays Mill Sec 17 Pb 34 Pg 191361 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$545,000Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 72 Pg 421079 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$4,185,000Sullivan Property Pb 60 Pg 883061 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$602,500Riverview Park Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 112800 Countrywood DrFranklin37064
$684,900Morningside Sec 9 Pb 49 Pg 559033 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$1,600,000Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64501 Rowan StFranklin37064
$313,500Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C0591011 Murfreesboro Rd #k-7Franklin37064
$1,115,000Albany Pointe Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 1132201 Grace Point CtFranklin37064
$1,250,130Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 162068 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$879,900Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 52 Pg 1332323 Clare Park DrFranklin37069
$1,043,000Breezeway Section 01 Pb 51 Pg 1282018 Georgian CirFranklin37067
$515,000Westfield Pb 3 Pg 33105 Westfield DrFranklin37064
$1,020,000Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 1432091 Mcavoy DrFranklin37064
$1,356,422Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396000 Congress DrFranklin37064
$963,420Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 361030 Boundary StFranklin37064
$1,171,991Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1051186 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$400,000Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74696 Huffine Manor CirFranklin37067
$1,425,000Belle Vista Sec 3 Pb 57 Pg 97312 Belle Vista CtFranklin37064
$437,900Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 19 Pg 14 Block C0021515 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$505,000Simmons Ridge Sec5 Pb 66 Pg 121130 Cordail StFranklin37064
$1,100,000Stags Leap Sec 3b Pb 59 Pg 866215 Merlot CtFranklin37064
$695,000Grassland Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 59204 Overlook DrFranklin37069
$480,0001001 Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$475,000Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 13 Pg 1362105 Apollo DrFranklin37069
$905,000Amelia Park Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 801760 Biscayne DrFranklin37067
$1,474,900Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 577019 Starnes Creek BlvdFranklin37064
$715,000Heath Pl Of Franklin Pb 7 Pg 1041100 Brandon DrFranklin37064
$1,355,522Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1395036 Congress DrFranklin37064
$869,900Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1173006 Wynn CirFranklin37064
$1,325,000Carolina Close Pb 47 Pg 113107 Carolina Close DrFranklin37069
$659,000Commons @ Gateway Pb 60 Pg 101201 Gateway CtFranklin37069
$1,218,990Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 512005 Landry PlaceFranklin37067
$805,7501200 Old Hillsboro Rd BFranklin37069
$1,075,000Westhaven Sec 28 Pb 54 Pg 150217 Fitzgerald StFranklin37064
$1,750,000Wynfield Village Pb 68 Pg 1071030 Wynfield Village CtFranklin37064
$499,900Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 1137001 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$2,350,000Centennial Bus Park Pb 30 Pg 744095 Mallory LnFranklin37067
$420,0006051 Rural Plains Cir 202Franklin37064
$750,0003166 Southall RdFranklin37064
$899,900Rizer Point Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 922017 Heflin LnFranklin37069
$400,0004043 New Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$1,299,000Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112469 Wire Grass LnFranklin37064

