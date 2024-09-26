Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for Sept. 3, 2024

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for September 3-6, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$765,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 17 Pb 34 Pg 19
|1361 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$545,000
|Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 72 Pg 42
|1079 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,185,000
|Sullivan Property Pb 60 Pg 88
|3061 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$602,500
|Riverview Park Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 112
|800 Countrywood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$684,900
|Morningside Sec 9 Pb 49 Pg 55
|9033 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,600,000
|Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64
|501 Rowan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$313,500
|Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C059
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #k-7
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,115,000
|Albany Pointe Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 113
|2201 Grace Point Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,130
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|2068 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$879,900
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 52 Pg 133
|2323 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,043,000
|Breezeway Section 01 Pb 51 Pg 128
|2018 Georgian Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$515,000
|Westfield Pb 3 Pg 33
|105 Westfield Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,020,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143
|2091 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,356,422
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6000 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$963,420
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|1030 Boundary St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,171,991
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|1186 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000
|Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74
|696 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,425,000
|Belle Vista Sec 3 Pb 57 Pg 97
|312 Belle Vista Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$437,900
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 19 Pg 14 Block C002
|1515 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$505,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec5 Pb 66 Pg 121
|130 Cordail St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Stags Leap Sec 3b Pb 59 Pg 86
|6215 Merlot Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$695,000
|Grassland Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 59
|204 Overlook Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$480,000
|1001 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$475,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 13 Pg 136
|2105 Apollo Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$905,000
|Amelia Park Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 80
|1760 Biscayne Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,474,900
|Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57
|7019 Starnes Creek Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$715,000
|Heath Pl Of Franklin Pb 7 Pg 104
|1100 Brandon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,355,522
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|5036 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$869,900
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|3006 Wynn Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,325,000
|Carolina Close Pb 47 Pg 113
|107 Carolina Close Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$659,000
|Commons @ Gateway Pb 60 Pg 101
|201 Gateway Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,218,990
|Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51
|2005 Landry Place
|Franklin
|37067
|$805,750
|1200 Old Hillsboro Rd B
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,075,000
|Westhaven Sec 28 Pb 54 Pg 150
|217 Fitzgerald St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,750,000
|Wynfield Village Pb 68 Pg 107
|1030 Wynfield Village Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$499,900
|Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113
|7001 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,350,000
|Centennial Bus Park Pb 30 Pg 74
|4095 Mallory Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$420,000
|6051 Rural Plains Cir 202
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|3166 Southall Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$899,900
|Rizer Point Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 92
|2017 Heflin Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$400,000
|4043 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,299,000
|Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112
|469 Wire Grass Ln
|Franklin
|37064
