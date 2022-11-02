Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for October 10, 2022

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for October 10-14, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $5,250,000 1 Maryland Way Brentwood 37027 $5,000,000 Avalon Sec 3 443 Canterbury Rise Franklin 37067 $4,761,598 Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 7267 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $4,358,706 Berry Farms Town Center Sec 3 40 Moss Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $3,259,500 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $2,600,147 Grove Sec13 9412 Thatchbay Ct College Grove 37046 $2,290,000 Laurels The Sec 2 1765 Charity Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,225,000 Princeton Hills Sec 1 5162 Remington Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,050,000 Westhaven Sec 4 1622 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,009,696 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 5116 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,987,028 Hardeman Springs Sec2 6052 Porters Union Way Arrington 37014 $1,956,100 Westhaven Sec60 Danny Ln Franklin 37064 $1,777,314 Swansons Ridge 1800 Gunnerson Ln Franklin 37064 $1,775,000 Cromwell Sec 2 1857 Burland Crescent Brentwood 37027 $1,760,000 Dekemont Downs 508 Dekemont Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,700,000 Stephens Valley Sec6 644 Jackson Falls Dr Nashville 37221 $1,650,000 Dorris 4442 Long Ln Franklin 37064 $1,571,969 Liberty Church Est 9524 Liberty Church Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,555,380 Kings Chapel Sec11 4728 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,555,000 Taramore Ph 6 9507 Nottaway Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,425,000 Leeland 1131 Warrior Dr Franklin 37064 $1,400,000 Wright Gerald Kinnard Springs Rd Franklin 37064 $1,400,000 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 4 9616 Deer Track Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,367,377 Annecy Ph2b 1505 Esplanade Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,350,000 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 Grand Haven Dr Brentwood 37027