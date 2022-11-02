Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for October 10, 2022

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for October 10-14, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$5,250,000
|1 Maryland Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,000,000
|Avalon Sec 3
|443 Canterbury Rise
|Franklin
|37067
|$4,761,598
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3
|7267 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$4,358,706
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec 3
|40 Moss Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,259,500
|Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,600,147
|Grove Sec13
|9412 Thatchbay Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,290,000
|Laurels The Sec 2
|1765 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,225,000
|Princeton Hills Sec 1
|5162 Remington Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,050,000
|Westhaven Sec 4
|1622 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,009,696
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5116 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,987,028
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6052 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,956,100
|Westhaven Sec60
|Danny Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,777,314
|Swansons Ridge
|1800 Gunnerson Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,775,000
|Cromwell Sec 2
|1857 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,760,000
|Dekemont Downs
|508 Dekemont Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,700,000
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|644 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,650,000
|Dorris
|4442 Long Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,571,969
|Liberty Church Est
|9524 Liberty Church Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,555,380
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4728 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,555,000
|Taramore Ph 6
|9507 Nottaway Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,425,000
|Leeland
|1131 Warrior Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|Wright Gerald
|Kinnard Springs Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 4
|9616 Deer Track Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,367,377
|Annecy Ph2b
|1505 Esplanade Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,350,000
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10
|Grand Haven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027