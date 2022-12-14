Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for November 23, 2022

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for November 23-24, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $515,000.00 Brentwood Pointe 3 1642 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $768,500.00 Founders Pointe Sec 9 510 Antebellum Ct Franklin 37064 $19,250,000.00 Cool Springs West Sec 4 215 Gothic Ct Franklin 37064 $1,420,000.00 Brienz Valley Add Sec 2 2009 Ober Brienz Ln Franklin 37064 $1,200,000.00 Keystone Sec 5 1467 Ridley Dr Franklin 37064 $3,100,000.00 Kinnard Springs Sec 3 3246 Kinnard Springs Rd Franklin 37064 $383,000.00 Brentwood Pointe 3 1632 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $3,500,000.00 Woodlands 100 Westwind Ct Franklin 37064 $1,500,000.00 5750 Davis Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $670,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec W 108 Ben Brush Cir Franklin 37069 $787,000.00 Cannonwood Sec 3 305 Dandridge Dr Franklin 37067 $2,013,104.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6121 Open Meadow Ln Franklin 37064 $450,000.00 Morningside Sec 8 7119 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $145,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 1085 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $932,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 3013 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $470,000.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1901 Shadow Green Dr 303 Franklin 37064 $1,055,913.00 St Marlo Sec1 5513 Duquette Dr Franklin 37064 $1,055,182.00 St Marlo Sec1 5521 Duquette Dr Franklin 37064 $782,500.00 Mckays Mill Sec 33 1805 Misty Woods Ct Franklin 37067 $1,011,092.00 St Marlo Sec1 6004 Emma Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $2,266,062.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6116 Open Meadow Ln Franklin 37067 $710,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec C 425 Galloway Dr Franklin 37064 $470,000.00 Through The Green Sec2 1614 Shadow Green Dr Franklin 37064 $210,000.00 St Marlo Sec2 5640 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $579,900.00 Temple Hills Sec 4 226 Baltusrol Rd Franklin 37069 $1,141,658.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 1049 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $238,697.00 Hill Est 329 Ash Dr Franklin 37064 $1,075,000.00 Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 2 1407 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $799,900.00 Sullivan Farms Sec B 318 Braveheart Dr Franklin 37064 $923,003.00 Lockwood Glen Sec15 325 Sherman Ct Franklin 37064 $238,697.00 Hill Est 331 Ash Dr Franklin 37064 $1,250,000.00 4334 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $1,253,347.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42 131 Alfred Ladd Rd Franklin 37064 $618,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 14 1803 Turning Wheel Ln Franklin 37067