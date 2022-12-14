Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for November 23, 2022

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for November 23-24, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$515,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1642 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$768,500.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 9
|510 Antebellum Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$19,250,000.00
|Cool Springs West Sec 4
|215 Gothic Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,420,000.00
|Brienz Valley Add Sec 2
|2009 Ober Brienz Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000.00
|Keystone Sec 5
|1467 Ridley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,100,000.00
|Kinnard Springs Sec 3
|3246 Kinnard Springs Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$383,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1632 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,500,000.00
|Woodlands
|100 Westwind Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|5750 Davis Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$670,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec W
|108 Ben Brush Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$787,000.00
|Cannonwood Sec 3
|305 Dandridge Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,013,104.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6121 Open Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Morningside Sec 8
|7119 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$145,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|1085 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$932,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|3013 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$470,000.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1901 Shadow Green Dr 303
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,055,913.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|5513 Duquette Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,055,182.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|5521 Duquette Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$782,500.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 33
|1805 Misty Woods Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,011,092.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|6004 Emma Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,266,062.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6116 Open Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$710,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec C
|425 Galloway Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$470,000.00
|Through The Green Sec2
|1614 Shadow Green Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$210,000.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|5640 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$579,900.00
|Temple Hills Sec 4
|226 Baltusrol Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,141,658.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|1049 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$238,697.00
|Hill Est
|329 Ash Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,075,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 2
|1407 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$799,900.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec B
|318 Braveheart Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$923,003.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec15
|325 Sherman Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$238,697.00
|Hill Est
|331 Ash Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000.00
|4334 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,253,347.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42
|131 Alfred Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$618,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 14
|1803 Turning Wheel Ln
|Franklin
|37067