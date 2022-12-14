Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for November 23, 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for November 23-24, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$515,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31642 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$768,500.00Founders Pointe Sec 9510 Antebellum CtFranklin37064
$19,250,000.00Cool Springs West Sec 4215 Gothic CtFranklin37064
$1,420,000.00Brienz Valley Add Sec 22009 Ober Brienz LnFranklin37064
$1,200,000.00Keystone Sec 51467 Ridley DrFranklin37064
$3,100,000.00Kinnard Springs Sec 33246 Kinnard Springs RdFranklin37064
$383,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31632 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$3,500,000.00Woodlands100 Westwind CtFranklin37064
$1,500,000.005750 Davis Hollow RdFranklin37064
$670,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec W108 Ben Brush CirFranklin37069
$787,000.00Cannonwood Sec 3305 Dandridge DrFranklin37067
$2,013,104.00Lookaway Farms Sec26121 Open Meadow LnFranklin37064
$450,000.00Morningside Sec 87119 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$145,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec31085 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$932,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec13013 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$470,000.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11901 Shadow Green Dr 303Franklin37064
$1,055,913.00St Marlo Sec15513 Duquette DrFranklin37064
$1,055,182.00St Marlo Sec15521 Duquette DrFranklin37064
$782,500.00Mckays Mill Sec 331805 Misty Woods CtFranklin37067
$1,011,092.00St Marlo Sec16004 Emma Victoria DrFranklin37064
$2,266,062.00Lookaway Farms Sec26116 Open Meadow LnFranklin37067
$710,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec C425 Galloway DrFranklin37064
$470,000.00Through The Green Sec21614 Shadow Green DrFranklin37064
$210,000.00St Marlo Sec25640 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$579,900.00Temple Hills Sec 4226 Baltusrol RdFranklin37069
$1,141,658.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec11049 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$238,697.00Hill Est329 Ash DrFranklin37064
$1,075,000.00Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 21407 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$799,900.00Sullivan Farms Sec B318 Braveheart DrFranklin37064
$923,003.00Lockwood Glen Sec15325 Sherman CtFranklin37064
$238,697.00Hill Est331 Ash DrFranklin37064
$1,250,000.004334 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$1,253,347.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42131 Alfred Ladd RdFranklin37064
$618,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 141803 Turning Wheel LnFranklin 37067

