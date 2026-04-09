Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for March 16, 2026

View property transfers in Franklin, Tennessee, for March 16-20, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,699,900
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|2962 Del Rio Pike
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,625,000
|Savage Pointe Pb 64 Pg 87
|4447 Savage Pointe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,480,000
|Legends Ridge 2Nd Add Pb 45 Pg 90
|1000 Sundown Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$480,000
|Holiday Court Condos Pb 10 Pg 49
|109 Holiday Ct #D-10
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,200,000
|Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64
|3012 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$517,000
|Through The Green Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 126
|526 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,300,005
|Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 81
|2001 Hamilton Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$11,413,034
|Williamson Square Pb 66 Pg 149
|1020 Harmony Hills Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$715,000
|Golden Meadows Pb 20 Pg 14
|124 Golden Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$825,000
|Oakwood Est Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 39
|2234 Isaac Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,825,290
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38
|100 Morris St
|Franklin
|37064
|$549,900
|Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 37 Pg 147
|1863 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,050,000
|Oakleaf Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 104
|2214 Henpeck Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,030,000
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146
|636 Danny Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$511,000
|Southvale Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 115
|117 Equine St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,165,417
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|3075 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,199,000
|426 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,799,000
|1909 Dr Robinson Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Willowsprings Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 44
|337 Whitewater Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,802,500
|Lynnwood Downs Pb 25 Pg 34
|4012 Lynnwood Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 120
|1073 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|511 Arbor Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$620,000
|Ralston Glen Sec 1 Pb 11 Pg 20
|232 Scotsman Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$640,000
|1619 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,889,668
|Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56
|1009 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$955,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142
|867 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,027,461
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66
|2045 Riley Park Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,850,000
|5584 Wilkins Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,150,000
|Quest Ridge Pb 13 Pg 106
|5723 Quest Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,375,000
|Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71
|924 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$485,000
|Prescott Place Ph 3
|38 Prescott Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$920,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63
|230 Lancelot Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$805,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137
|3061 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|37064
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