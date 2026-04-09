Home Franklin Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for March 16, 2026

Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for March 16, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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View property transfers in Franklin, Tennessee, for March 16-20, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,699,900Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1102962 Del Rio PikeFranklin37064
$1,625,000Savage Pointe Pb 64 Pg 874447 Savage Pointe DrFranklin37064
$2,480,000Legends Ridge 2Nd Add Pb 45 Pg 901000 Sundown CirFranklin37069
$480,000Holiday Court Condos Pb 10 Pg 49109 Holiday Ct #D-10Franklin37067
$1,200,000Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 643012 Hathaway StFranklin37064
$517,000Through The Green Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 126526 Vintage Green LnFranklin37064
$2,300,005Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 812001 Hamilton WayFranklin37064
$11,413,034Williamson Square Pb 66 Pg 1491020 Harmony Hills Pvt DrFranklin37064
$715,000Golden Meadows Pb 20 Pg 14124 Golden Meadow LnFranklin37067
$825,000Oakwood Est Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 392234 Isaac LnFranklin37064
$1,825,290Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38100 Morris StFranklin37064
$549,900Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 37 Pg 1471863 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$1,050,000Oakleaf Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 1042214 Henpeck LnFranklin37064
$1,030,000Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146636 Danny LnFranklin37064
$511,000Southvale Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 115117 Equine StFranklin37064
$1,165,417Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1253075 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$1,199,000426 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37064
$1,799,0001909 Dr Robinson RdFranklin37064
$1,000,000Willowsprings Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 44337 Whitewater WayFranklin37064
$1,802,500Lynnwood Downs Pb 25 Pg 344012 Lynnwood CtFranklin37064
$1,100,000Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 1201073 Beckwith StFranklin37064
$850,000Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68511 Arbor DrFranklin37069
$620,000Ralston Glen Sec 1 Pb 11 Pg 20232 Scotsman LnFranklin37064
$640,0001619 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$1,889,668Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 561009 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$955,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142867 Fontwell LnFranklin37064
$1,027,461Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 662045 Riley Park DrFranklin37064
$4,850,0005584 Wilkins Branch RdFranklin37064
$1,150,000Quest Ridge Pb 13 Pg 1065723 Quest Ridge RdFranklin37064
$1,375,000Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71924 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$485,000Prescott Place Ph 338 Prescott PlFranklin37069
$920,000Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63230 Lancelot LnFranklin37064
$805,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 1373061 Rural Plains CirFranklin37064

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