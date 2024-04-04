Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for March 11, 2024

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for March 11-15, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,116,648St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 886540 Kelleys PlaceFranklin37064
$845,000Lewis Place Pb 37 Pg 461944 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$630,000Fones William5775 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$700,000Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142505 Cobert LnFranklin37064
$156,000Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 52 Pg 145047 Rockport AveFranklin37064
$1,028,131Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 367013 Bolton StFranklin37064
$1,475,000Foxen Canyon Sec1 Pb 68 Pg 362327 Harts Landmark DrFranklin37069
$625,000Forrest Crossing Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 1111732 Edinboro WayFranklin37064
$1,940,000Battlewood Estates Sec 1a Pb 56 Pg 107208 Gen J B Hood DrFranklin37069
$1,251,825Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 1183000 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$517,000Fieldstone Farms Sec D-3 Pb 19 Pg 252000 Lundy PassFranklin37069
$725,000Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142501 Cobert LnFranklin37065
$580,000Rebel Meadows Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 39914 Rebel CirFranklin37064
$616,970Idlewood Pb 5 Pg 33103 Alexander DrFranklin37064
$457,000Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74722 Huffine Manor CirFranklin37067
$2,425,340Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 761006 Blueberry LnFranklin37064
$5,375,000Southgate Pb 8 Pg 84115 Carr AveFranklin37064
$4,360,0001463 Sneed Rd WFranklin37069
$485,000Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 601031 Belamy LnFranklin37064
$315,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C1111605 Granville RdFranklin37064
$214,524Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143969 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$825,000Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143831 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$780,000Amelia Park Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 801725 Biscayne DrFranklin37067
$682,000Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 30 Pg 84305 Larkspur CvFranklin37064
$787,285Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 142040 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$645,760Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 884002 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$3,775,398Get Ready Pb 63 Pg 54Carothers PkwyFranklin37064
$750,000Carters4268 Columbia PkFranklin37064
$610,000Franklin Green Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 1003211 Gardendale DrFranklin37064
$1,382,500Terravista Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 945008 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$478,500Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27117 Tyne DrFranklin37064
$639,000Fones William5775 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$685,000Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 941725 Decatur CirFranklin37067
$1,304,000Cool Springs East Sec 25 Pb 30 Pg 75347 Canton Stone DrFranklin37067
$1,092,000Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 145049 Rockport AveFranklin37064
$1,149,000Bushnell Farm Pb 71 Pg 122090 Bushnell Farm DrFranklin37064
$1,350,000Hurstbourne Park Sec3 Pb 60 Pg 46425 Mealer StFranklin37067

