Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for March 11, 2024

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for March 11-15, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,116,648
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|6540 Kelleys Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$845,000
|Lewis Place Pb 37 Pg 46
|1944 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$630,000
|Fones William
|5775 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142
|505 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$156,000
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 52 Pg 14
|5047 Rockport Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,028,131
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|7013 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,475,000
|Foxen Canyon Sec1 Pb 68 Pg 36
|2327 Harts Landmark Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$625,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 111
|1732 Edinboro Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,940,000
|Battlewood Estates Sec 1a Pb 56 Pg 107
|208 Gen J B Hood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,251,825
|Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 118
|3000 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$517,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec D-3 Pb 19 Pg 25
|2000 Lundy Pass
|Franklin
|37069
|$725,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142
|501 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|37065
|$580,000
|Rebel Meadows Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 39
|914 Rebel Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$616,970
|Idlewood Pb 5 Pg 33
|103 Alexander Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$457,000
|Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74
|722 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,425,340
|Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 76
|1006 Blueberry Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,375,000
|Southgate Pb 8 Pg 84
|115 Carr Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,360,000
|1463 Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|37069
|$485,000
|Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60
|1031 Belamy Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$315,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C111
|1605 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$214,524
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|969 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|831 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$780,000
|Amelia Park Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 80
|1725 Biscayne Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$682,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 30 Pg 84
|305 Larkspur Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$787,285
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|2040 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$645,760
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|4002 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,775,398
|Get Ready Pb 63 Pg 54
|Carothers Pkwy
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Carters
|4268 Columbia Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$610,000
|Franklin Green Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 100
|3211 Gardendale Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,382,500
|Terravista Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 94
|5008 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$478,500
|Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27
|117 Tyne Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$639,000
|Fones William
|5775 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$685,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94
|1725 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,304,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 25 Pb 30 Pg 75
|347 Canton Stone Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,092,000
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|5049 Rockport Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,149,000
|Bushnell Farm Pb 71 Pg 12
|2090 Bushnell Farm Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|Hurstbourne Park Sec3 Pb 60 Pg 46
|425 Mealer St
|Franklin
|37067