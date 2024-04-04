Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for March 11, 2024

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for March 11-15, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,116,648 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 6540 Kelleys Place Franklin 37064 $845,000 Lewis Place Pb 37 Pg 46 1944 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $630,000 Fones William 5775 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $700,000 Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142 505 Cobert Ln Franklin 37064 $156,000 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 52 Pg 14 5047 Rockport Ave Franklin 37064 $1,028,131 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 7013 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $1,475,000 Foxen Canyon Sec1 Pb 68 Pg 36 2327 Harts Landmark Dr Franklin 37069 $625,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 111 1732 Edinboro Way Franklin 37064 $1,940,000 Battlewood Estates Sec 1a Pb 56 Pg 107 208 Gen J B Hood Dr Franklin 37069 $1,251,825 Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 118 3000 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $517,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec D-3 Pb 19 Pg 25 2000 Lundy Pass Franklin 37069 $725,000 Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142 501 Cobert Ln Franklin 37065 $580,000 Rebel Meadows Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 39 914 Rebel Cir Franklin 37064 $616,970 Idlewood Pb 5 Pg 33 103 Alexander Dr Franklin 37064 $457,000 Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74 722 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin 37067 $2,425,340 Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 76 1006 Blueberry Ln Franklin 37064 $5,375,000 Southgate Pb 8 Pg 84 115 Carr Ave Franklin 37064 $4,360,000 1463 Sneed Rd W Franklin 37069 $485,000 Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60 1031 Belamy Ln Franklin 37064 $315,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C111 1605 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $214,524 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 969 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $825,000 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 831 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $780,000 Amelia Park Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 80 1725 Biscayne Dr Franklin 37067 $682,000 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 30 Pg 84 305 Larkspur Cv Franklin 37064 $787,285 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 2040 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $645,760 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 4002 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $3,775,398 Get Ready Pb 63 Pg 54 Carothers Pkwy Franklin 37064 $750,000 Carters 4268 Columbia Pk Franklin 37064 $610,000 Franklin Green Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 100 3211 Gardendale Dr Franklin 37064 $1,382,500 Terravista Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 94 5008 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $478,500 Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27 117 Tyne Dr Franklin 37064 $639,000 Fones William 5775 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $685,000 Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94 1725 Decatur Cir Franklin 37067 $1,304,000 Cool Springs East Sec 25 Pb 30 Pg 75 347 Canton Stone Dr Franklin 37067 $1,092,000 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 5049 Rockport Ave Franklin 37064 $1,149,000 Bushnell Farm Pb 71 Pg 12 2090 Bushnell Farm Dr Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 Hurstbourne Park Sec3 Pb 60 Pg 46 425 Mealer St Franklin 37067