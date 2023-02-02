Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for January 9, 2023

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 9-13, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,075,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35 1032 Memorial Dr Franklin 37064 $366,800.00 Residences @ South Wind 2441 Kennedy Ct Franklin 37064 $900,000.00 Sneed Forest Sec 1 2426 Foxhaven Dr Franklin 37069 $929,953.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 3037 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $1,850,000.00 Westhaven Sec 58 2025 Clifton St Franklin 37064 $723,000.00 Barclay Place Rev 3 301 Caysens Square Ln Franklin 37064 $450,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 3-d 2083 Roderick Cir Franklin 37064 $1,855,000.00 Westhaven Sec33 225 Cavanaugh Ln Franklin 37064 $485,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 3-d 2102 Roderick Pl W Franklin 37064 $950,000.00 Sturbridge Pointe Sec 3 816 Appomattox Pl Franklin 37064 $1,670,000.00 Veevers Property 1478 Coleman Rd Franklin 37064 $844,300.00 Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1 311 Richmond Pl Franklin 37064 $1,300,000.00 Battlefield 109 Battlefield Dr Franklin 37064 $700,000.00 Buckingham Park Sec 1 503 Castlebury Ct Franklin 37064 $810,000.00 Redwing Farms Sec 3 1102 Shannon Ln Franklin 37064 $599,900.00 1411 Cannon St Franklin 37064 $1,225,000.00 Mclemore Farms Sec 2b 2819 Cale Ct Franklin 37064 $430,000.00 St Marlo Sec2 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $742,000.00 Polk Place Sec 10 106 Tiffany Ct Franklin 37064 $1,030,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 808 Fontwell Ln Franklin 37064 $1,245,000.00 Garden Club Sec 2 3048 Coral Bell Ln Franklin 37064 $625,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 6 1024 Market St Franklin 37067 $637,500.00 Hillsboro Acres 1121 Howell Dr Franklin 37069 $975,000.00 Watkins Creek Sec 5 3023 Cecil Lewis Dr Franklin 37067 $594,000.00 Morningside Sec 2 6043 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $985,000.00 Foxglove Farm 4025 Foxglove Farm Dr Franklin 37064 $644,200.00 Barclay Place Rev 3 514 Dabney Dr Franklin 37064 $330,000.00 Carriage Park Condos 1200 Carriage Park Dr Franklin 37064 $3,600,592.00 Simmons Ridge Sec11 Sweetleaf Dr Franklin 37064 $2,050,000.00 Brownstones @ 132 1st Ave S Franklin 37064 $495,000.00 Generals Retreat 138 Generals Retreat Pl Franklin 37064 $256,827.00 Waters Edge Sec6 2123 Gunwale St Franklin 37064 $1,066,496.00 St Marlo Sec1 6113 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $634,000.00 Rogersshire Sec 3 408 Eastover Ct Franklin 37064 $710,000.00 Battlewood Est Sec 1 206 Gen N B Forrest Dr Franklin 37069 $1,114,310.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 3061 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064