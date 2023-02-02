Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for January 9, 2023

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 9-13, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,075,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35
|1032 Memorial Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$366,800.00
|Residences @ South Wind
|2441 Kennedy Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000.00
|Sneed Forest Sec 1
|2426 Foxhaven Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$929,953.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|3037 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,850,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|2025 Clifton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$723,000.00
|Barclay Place Rev 3
|301 Caysens Square Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-d
|2083 Roderick Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,855,000.00
|Westhaven Sec33
|225 Cavanaugh Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$485,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-d
|2102 Roderick Pl W
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000.00
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 3
|816 Appomattox Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,670,000.00
|Veevers Property
|1478 Coleman Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$844,300.00
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1
|311 Richmond Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000.00
|Battlefield
|109 Battlefield Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000.00
|Buckingham Park Sec 1
|503 Castlebury Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$810,000.00
|Redwing Farms Sec 3
|1102 Shannon Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$599,900.00
|1411 Cannon St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,225,000.00
|Mclemore Farms Sec 2b
|2819 Cale Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$430,000.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$742,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 10
|106 Tiffany Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,030,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23
|808 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,245,000.00
|Garden Club Sec 2
|3048 Coral Bell Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 6
|1024 Market St
|Franklin
|37067
|$637,500.00
|Hillsboro Acres
|1121 Howell Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$975,000.00
|Watkins Creek Sec 5
|3023 Cecil Lewis Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$594,000.00
|Morningside Sec 2
|6043 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$985,000.00
|Foxglove Farm
|4025 Foxglove Farm Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$644,200.00
|Barclay Place Rev 3
|514 Dabney Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$330,000.00
|Carriage Park Condos
|1200 Carriage Park Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,600,592.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec11
|Sweetleaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,050,000.00
|Brownstones @
|132 1st Ave S
|Franklin
|37064
|$495,000.00
|Generals Retreat
|138 Generals Retreat Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$256,827.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|2123 Gunwale St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,066,496.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|6113 St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$634,000.00
|Rogersshire Sec 3
|408 Eastover Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$710,000.00
|Battlewood Est Sec 1
|206 Gen N B Forrest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,114,310.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|3061 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064