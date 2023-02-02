Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for January 9, 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 9-13, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,075,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec351032 Memorial DrFranklin37064
$366,800.00Residences @ South Wind2441 Kennedy CtFranklin37064
$900,000.00Sneed Forest Sec 12426 Foxhaven DrFranklin37069
$929,953.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec13037 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$1,850,000.00Westhaven Sec 582025 Clifton StFranklin37064
$723,000.00Barclay Place Rev 3301 Caysens Square LnFranklin37064
$450,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 3-d2083 Roderick CirFranklin37064
$1,855,000.00Westhaven Sec33225 Cavanaugh LnFranklin37064
$485,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 3-d2102 Roderick Pl WFranklin37064
$950,000.00Sturbridge Pointe Sec 3816 Appomattox PlFranklin37064
$1,670,000.00Veevers Property1478 Coleman RdFranklin37064
$844,300.00Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1311 Richmond PlFranklin37064
$1,300,000.00Battlefield109 Battlefield DrFranklin37064
$700,000.00Buckingham Park Sec 1503 Castlebury CtFranklin37064
$810,000.00Redwing Farms Sec 31102 Shannon LnFranklin37064
$599,900.001411 Cannon StFranklin37064
$1,225,000.00Mclemore Farms Sec 2b2819 Cale CtFranklin37064
$430,000.00St Marlo Sec2St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$742,000.00Polk Place Sec 10106 Tiffany CtFranklin37064
$1,030,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23808 Fontwell LnFranklin37064
$1,245,000.00Garden Club Sec 23048 Coral Bell LnFranklin37064
$625,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 61024 Market StFranklin37067
$637,500.00Hillsboro Acres1121 Howell DrFranklin37069
$975,000.00Watkins Creek Sec 53023 Cecil Lewis DrFranklin37067
$594,000.00Morningside Sec 26043 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$985,000.00Foxglove Farm4025 Foxglove Farm DrFranklin37064
$644,200.00Barclay Place Rev 3514 Dabney DrFranklin37064
$330,000.00Carriage Park Condos1200 Carriage Park DrFranklin37064
$3,600,592.00Simmons Ridge Sec11Sweetleaf DrFranklin37064
$2,050,000.00Brownstones @132 1st Ave SFranklin37064
$495,000.00Generals Retreat138 Generals Retreat PlFranklin37064
$256,827.00Waters Edge Sec62123 Gunwale StFranklin37064
$1,066,496.00St Marlo Sec16113 St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$634,000.00Rogersshire Sec 3408 Eastover CtFranklin37064
$710,000.00Battlewood Est Sec 1206 Gen N B Forrest DrFranklin 37069
$1,114,310.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec13061 Long Branch CirFranklin 37064

