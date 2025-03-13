Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for Feb. 10, 2025

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for February 10-14, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$2,000,000
|Temple Hills The Links Pb 40 Pg 68
|428 Sandcastle Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$750,000
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 131
|187 Sturbridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,450,000
|Stonebridge Park Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 84
|808 Aldwych Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,265,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 140
|642 Lockwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,061,500
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 131
|171 Sturbridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,850,000
|Highgate Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 92
|116 Century Oak Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$799,500
|Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a Pb 21 Pg 23
|529 Forrest Park Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,045,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-5 Pb 24 Pg 89
|712 Black Horse Pkwy
|Franklin
|37069
|$650,000
|Newman Harold M Jr Pb 62 Pg 148
|4301 Warren Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$897,700
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1100 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000
|4529 Gosey Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$849,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|1024 Boundary St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Carters
|4268 Columbia Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|Carters
|4268 Columbia Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$790,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec6 Pb 63 Pg 8
|407 Courfield Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$244,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|8024 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20 Pb 59 Pg 35
|367 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$539,900
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 145
|7036 Penbrook Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,300,000
|Westhaven Sec57 Pb 75 Pg 71
|3067 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$630,000
|Lynhurst
|1166 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,586,540
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6043 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$635,000
|Maplewood Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 147a
|437 Maplegrove Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$842,930
|Mckays Mill Sec 25 Pb 38 Pg 30
|3020 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,400,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 11f Pb 36 Pg 122
|5504 Iron Gate Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$813,000
|Buckingham Park Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 39
|715 Sir Winston Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,187,210
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|1485 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,694,002
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|3047 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000
|Bethesda Road Llc Pb 80 Pg 15
|Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$799,444
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9119 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000
|634 Grant Park Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,500,000
|Bethesda Road Llc Pb 80 Pg 15
|Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,725,000
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 6 Pb 11 Pg 109
|1032 Cedarview Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$670,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12-b Pb 20 Pg 20
|424 Royal Crossing
|Franklin
|37064
Please join our FREE Newsletter