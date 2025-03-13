Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for Feb. 10, 2025

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for February 10-14, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $2,000,000 Temple Hills The Links Pb 40 Pg 68 428 Sandcastle Rd Franklin 37069 $750,000 Sturbridge Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 131 187 Sturbridge Dr Franklin 37064 $1,450,000 Stonebridge Park Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 84 808 Aldwych Cir Franklin 37069 $1,265,000 Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 140 642 Lockwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,061,500 Sturbridge Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 131 171 Sturbridge Dr Franklin 37064 $1,850,000 Highgate Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 92 116 Century Oak Dr Franklin 37069 $799,500 Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a Pb 21 Pg 23 529 Forrest Park Cir Franklin 37064 $1,045,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-5 Pb 24 Pg 89 712 Black Horse Pkwy Franklin 37069 $650,000 Newman Harold M Jr Pb 62 Pg 148 4301 Warren Rd Franklin 37067 $897,700 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1100 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,500,000 4529 Gosey Hill Rd Franklin 37064 $849,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 1024 Boundary St Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Carters 4268 Columbia Pk Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 Carters 4268 Columbia Pk Franklin 37064 $790,000 Lockwood Glen Sec6 Pb 63 Pg 8 407 Courfield Dr Franklin 37064 $244,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 8024 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $900,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20 Pb 59 Pg 35 367 Finnhorse Ln Franklin 37064 $539,900 Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 145 7036 Penbrook Dr Franklin 37069 $1,300,000 Westhaven Sec57 Pb 75 Pg 71 3067 Conar St Franklin 37064 $630,000 Lynhurst 1166 W Main St Franklin 37064 $2,586,540 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6043 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $635,000 Maplewood Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 147a 437 Maplegrove Dr Franklin 37064 $842,930 Mckays Mill Sec 25 Pb 38 Pg 30 3020 Oxford Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $2,400,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 11f Pb 36 Pg 122 5504 Iron Gate Dr Franklin 37069 $813,000 Buckingham Park Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 39 715 Sir Winston Pl Franklin 37064 $1,187,210 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 1485 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,694,002 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 3047 William St Franklin 37064 $1,500,000 Bethesda Road Llc Pb 80 Pg 15 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $799,444 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9119 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $400,000 634 Grant Park Ct Franklin 37067 $1,500,000 Bethesda Road Llc Pb 80 Pg 15 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $1,725,000 Cedarmont Farms Ph 6 Pb 11 Pg 109 1032 Cedarview Ln Franklin 37067 $670,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 12-b Pb 20 Pg 20 424 Royal Crossing Franklin 37064

