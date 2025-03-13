Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for Feb. 10, 2025

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for February 10-14, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$2,000,000Temple Hills The Links Pb 40 Pg 68428 Sandcastle RdFranklin37069
$750,000Sturbridge Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 131187 Sturbridge DrFranklin37064
$1,450,000Stonebridge Park Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 84808 Aldwych CirFranklin37069
$1,265,000Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 140642 Lockwood LnFranklin37064
$1,061,500Sturbridge Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 131171 Sturbridge DrFranklin37064
$1,850,000Highgate Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 92116 Century Oak DrFranklin37069
$799,500Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a Pb 21 Pg 23529 Forrest Park CirFranklin37064
$1,045,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-5 Pb 24 Pg 89712 Black Horse PkwyFranklin37069
$650,000Newman Harold M Jr Pb 62 Pg 1484301 Warren RdFranklin37067
$897,700Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311100 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,500,0004529 Gosey Hill RdFranklin37064
$849,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 361024 Boundary StFranklin37064
$1,250,000Carters4268 Columbia PkFranklin37064
$790,000Lockwood Glen Sec6 Pb 63 Pg 8407 Courfield DrFranklin37064
$244,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1478024 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$900,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20 Pb 59 Pg 35367 Finnhorse LnFranklin37064
$539,900Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 1457036 Penbrook DrFranklin37069
$1,300,000Westhaven Sec57 Pb 75 Pg 713067 Conar StFranklin37064
$630,000Lynhurst1166 W Main StFranklin37064
$2,586,540Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396043 Congress DrFranklin37064
$635,000Maplewood Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 147a437 Maplegrove DrFranklin37064
$842,930Mckays Mill Sec 25 Pb 38 Pg 303020 Oxford Glen DrFranklin37067
$2,400,000Laurelbrooke Sec 11f Pb 36 Pg 1225504 Iron Gate DrFranklin37069
$813,000Buckingham Park Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 39715 Sir Winston PlFranklin37064
$1,187,210Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 111485 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$2,694,002Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1393047 William StFranklin37064
$1,500,000Bethesda Road Llc Pb 80 Pg 15Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$799,444Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79119 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$400,000634 Grant Park CtFranklin37067
$1,725,000Cedarmont Farms Ph 6 Pb 11 Pg 1091032 Cedarview LnFranklin37067
$670,000Forrest Crossing Sec 12-b Pb 20 Pg 20424 Royal CrossingFranklin37064

