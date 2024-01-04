Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for December 11, 2023

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for December 11-23, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,220,093
|Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 118
|251 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$607,500
|Magnolia Place Pb 7 Pg 7
|616 Alexander Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000
|411 Grant Park Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,452,975
|Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27
|7229 Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$156,000
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 80 Pg 8
|9006 Brookpark Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,030,000
|4633 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$500,000
|Golden Meadows Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 95
|128 Golden Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$635,000
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103
|3103 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec B Pb 19 Pg 5
|373 Sims Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,440,000
|Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,325,000
|Stonebridge Park Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 84
|600 Tonbridge Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$840,000
|Westhaven Sec50 Pb 68 Pg 138
|2042 Erwin St
|Franklin
|37064
|$885,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 Pb 66 Pg 122
|406 Newton Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000
|Riverbluff Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 45
|2038 Cabell Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$847,999
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|128 Cottonwood Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$813,660
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5483 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$475,000
|Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 214
|21 Holland Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$165,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|1144 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$191,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|1133 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$617,430
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|4001 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$560,000
|Sunset Manor Pb 73 Pg 452 Block B
|437 Battle Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000
|Tywater Crossing Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 84
|335 Passage Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$997,800
|Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 130
|210 Newtonmore Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$444,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1 Pb 18 Pg 47
|1030 Walesworth Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$745,000
|Stratford Place Pb 19 Pg 18
|1308 King William Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000
|150 Front Condos
|150 Front St 22
|Franklin
|37064
|$747,180
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|4020 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064