Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for December 11, 2023

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for December 11-23, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,220,093Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 118251 Halswelle DrFranklin37064
$607,500Magnolia Place Pb 7 Pg 7616 Alexander DrFranklin37064
$615,000411 Grant Park DrFranklin37067
$1,452,975Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 277229 Murrel DrFranklin37064
$156,000Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 80 Pg 89006 Brookpark AveFranklin37064
$2,030,0004633 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37067
$500,000Golden Meadows Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 95128 Golden Meadow LnFranklin37067
$635,000Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 1033103 Winberry DrFranklin37064
$750,000Fieldstone Farms Sec B Pb 19 Pg 5373 Sims LnFranklin37069
$1,440,000Murfreesboro RdFranklin37064
$1,325,000Stonebridge Park Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 84600 Tonbridge CirFranklin37069
$840,000Westhaven Sec50 Pb 68 Pg 1382042 Erwin StFranklin37064
$885,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 Pb 66 Pg 122406 Newton CtFranklin37064
$950,000Riverbluff Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 452038 Cabell DrFranklin37064
$847,999Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68128 Cottonwood CirFranklin37069
$813,660High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975483 Ayana Pvt DrFranklin37064
$475,000Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 21421 Holland Park LnFranklin37069
$165,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1051144 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$191,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1271133 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$617,430Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 884001 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$560,000Sunset Manor Pb 73 Pg 452 Block B437 Battle AveFranklin37064
$775,000Tywater Crossing Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 84335 Passage LnFranklin37064
$997,800Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 130210 Newtonmore CtFranklin37064
$444,000Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1 Pb 18 Pg 471030 Walesworth DrFranklin37069
$745,000Stratford Place Pb 19 Pg 181308 King William CtFranklin37064
$775,000150 Front Condos 150 Front St 22Franklin37064
$747,180Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 884020 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064

