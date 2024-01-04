Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for December 11, 2023

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for December 11-23, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,220,093 Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 118 251 Halswelle Dr Franklin 37064 $607,500 Magnolia Place Pb 7 Pg 7 616 Alexander Dr Franklin 37064 $615,000 411 Grant Park Dr Franklin 37067 $1,452,975 Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27 7229 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $156,000 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 80 Pg 8 9006 Brookpark Ave Franklin 37064 $2,030,000 4633 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37067 $500,000 Golden Meadows Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 95 128 Golden Meadow Ln Franklin 37067 $635,000 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103 3103 Winberry Dr Franklin 37064 $750,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec B Pb 19 Pg 5 373 Sims Ln Franklin 37069 $1,440,000 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37064 $1,325,000 Stonebridge Park Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 84 600 Tonbridge Cir Franklin 37069 $840,000 Westhaven Sec50 Pb 68 Pg 138 2042 Erwin St Franklin 37064 $885,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 Pb 66 Pg 122 406 Newton Ct Franklin 37064 $950,000 Riverbluff Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 45 2038 Cabell Dr Franklin 37064 $847,999 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 128 Cottonwood Cir Franklin 37069 $813,660 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5483 Ayana Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $475,000 Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 214 21 Holland Park Ln Franklin 37069 $165,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 1144 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $191,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 1133 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $617,430 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 4001 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $560,000 Sunset Manor Pb 73 Pg 452 Block B 437 Battle Ave Franklin 37064 $775,000 Tywater Crossing Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 84 335 Passage Ln Franklin 37064 $997,800 Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 130 210 Newtonmore Ct Franklin 37064 $444,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1 Pb 18 Pg 47 1030 Walesworth Dr Franklin 37069 $745,000 Stratford Place Pb 19 Pg 18 1308 King William Ct Franklin 37064 $775,000 150 Front Condos 150 Front St 22 Franklin 37064 $747,180 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 4020 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064