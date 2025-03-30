Real Estate Property Transfers in Fairview for March 3, 2025

See property transfers in Fairview Tennessee for March 3-7, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$325,000
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7119 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$4,125,000
|Mid Tenn Marble Pb 78 Pg 112
|7403 Cumberland Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$350,000
|Nashville Barrel And Drum Pb 50 Pg 30
|7391 Cumberland Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$340,000
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7131 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,135,000
|7656 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,200,000
|891 Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|37062
|$87,500
|Jones Lucien Pb 84 Pg 102
|7206 Hidden Lake Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$679,285
|Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 133
|7219 Richvale Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$415,000
|Equity Tr Co Custodian Pb 69 Pg 3
|7103 B Kyles Creek Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$479,801
|Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135
|7020 Sully Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$493,297
|Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136
|9027 Ada Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$425,000
|Braxton Bend Ph 3 Pb 47 Pg 87
|7200 Braxton Bend Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$430,000
|Cherokee Hills Ph 2 Pb 28 Pg 39
|7555 Cherokee Hills Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$425,000
|Meadow Wood Place Pb 33 Pg 9
|7002 Farley Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$365,990
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7155 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$170,000
|2017 Mangrum Family Trust Pb 82 Pg 148
|Valley Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$297,000
|Fairview
|7111 Adams Dr
|Fairview
|37062
