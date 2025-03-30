Real Estate Property Transfers in Fairview for March 3, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See property transfers in Fairview Tennessee for March 3-7, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$325,000Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817119 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$4,125,000Mid Tenn Marble Pb 78 Pg 1127403 Cumberland DrFairview37062
$350,000Nashville Barrel And Drum Pb 50 Pg 307391 Cumberland DrFairview37062
$340,000Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817131 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$1,135,0007656 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$2,200,000891 Hwy 96 NFairview37062
$87,500Jones Lucien Pb 84 Pg 1027206 Hidden Lake DrFairview37062
$679,285Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 1337219 Richvale DrFairview37062
$415,000Equity Tr Co Custodian Pb 69 Pg 37103 B Kyles Creek RdFairview37062
$479,801Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 1357020 Sully CtFairview37062
$493,297Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 1369027 Ada WayFairview37062
$425,000Braxton Bend Ph 3 Pb 47 Pg 877200 Braxton Bend DrFairview37062
$430,000Cherokee Hills Ph 2 Pb 28 Pg 397555 Cherokee Hills RdFairview37062
$425,000Meadow Wood Place Pb 33 Pg 97002 Farley CtFairview37062
$365,990Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817155 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$170,0002017 Mangrum Family Trust Pb 82 Pg 148Valley RdFairview37062
$297,000Fairview7111 Adams DrFairview37062

