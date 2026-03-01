Home Fairview Real Estate Property Transfers in Fairview for Feb. 2, 2026

View property transfers in Fairview, Tennessee, for February 2-6, 2026.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$405,000Rusty Pb 2 Pg 937403 Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$840,000Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 177484 Atwater CirFairview37062
$580,000Castleberry Farm Ph 5 Pb 32 Pg 157201 Keynsham DrFairview37062
$771,180Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 347261 Fairlawn DrFairview37062
$510,000Cumberland Estates Ph2 Pb 69 Pg 1351080 Brayden DrFairview37062
$900,000Brush Creek RdFairview37062
$1,143,935Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 1007292 Orrinshire DrFairview37062
$387,000Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557155 Cedarcrest CtFairview37062
$299,900Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817116 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$285,0007527 King RdFairview37062
$680,000Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 177503 Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$375,000Lampley Earl D Prop Pb 22 Pg 327351 Sugar Camp Hollow RdFairview37062
$360,000Fernvale Springs Pb 49 Pg 967126 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairview37062

