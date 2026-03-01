Real Estate Property Transfers in Fairview for Feb. 2, 2026

View property transfers in Fairview, Tennessee, for February 2-6, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$405,000
|Rusty Pb 2 Pg 93
|7403 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$840,000
|Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7484 Atwater Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$580,000
|Castleberry Farm Ph 5 Pb 32 Pg 15
|7201 Keynsham Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$771,180
|Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 34
|7261 Fairlawn Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$510,000
|Cumberland Estates Ph2 Pb 69 Pg 135
|1080 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$900,000
|Brush Creek Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,143,935
|Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100
|7292 Orrinshire Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$387,000
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7155 Cedarcrest Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$299,900
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7116 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$285,000
|7527 King Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$680,000
|Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7503 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$375,000
|Lampley Earl D Prop Pb 22 Pg 32
|7351 Sugar Camp Hollow Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$360,000
|Fernvale Springs Pb 49 Pg 96
|7126 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way
|Fairview
|37062
