Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for October 2, 2023

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for October 2-6, 2023. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$615,000
|Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 41
|1619 Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,050,000
|Hidden Creek Sec 2 Pb 60 Pg 61
|1522 Abode Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,015,000
|Brookfield Sec 13 Pb 39 Pg 3
|1570 Shining Ore Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$915,000
|Foxboro Est Sec 7 Pb 9 Pg 145
|9219 Hunterboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$359,163
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1734 Briarmont Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,186,500
|Woodway Pb 12 Pg 1
|5093 Heathrow Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,070,000
|Raintree Forest Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 97
|9421 Raven Hollow Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,000,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 4 Pb 20 Pg 46
|9415 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$849,000
|Crockett Hills Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 54
|8224 Alamo Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$470,000
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 11 Pg 45 Block C073
|7150 Lake View Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$800,000
|Brenthaven Sec 7 Pb 4 Pg 52
|8117 Shady Pl
|Brentwood
|$509,990
|Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 58
|2034 Township Pvt Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,485,000
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 Pb 29 Pg 127
|9643 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$898,000
|Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 91
|6762 Walnut Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,000,000
|Fountainbrooke Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 137
|325 Fountainbrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$975,000
|3045 Hillsboro Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,000,000
|9207 Old Smyrna Rd
|Brentwood
|37027