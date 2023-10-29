Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for October 2, 2023

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for October 2-6, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$615,000Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 411619 Rosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$1,050,000Hidden Creek Sec 2 Pb 60 Pg 611522 Abode BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,015,000Brookfield Sec 13 Pb 39 Pg 31570 Shining Ore DrBrentwood37027
$915,000Foxboro Est Sec 7 Pb 9 Pg 1459219 Hunterboro DrBrentwood37027
$359,163Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241734 Briarmont PlaceBrentwood37027
$1,186,500Woodway Pb 12 Pg 15093 Heathrow BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,070,000Raintree Forest Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 979421 Raven Hollow RdBrentwood37027
$1,000,000Raintree Forest So Sec 4 Pb 20 Pg 469415 Highwood Hill RdBrentwood37027
$849,000Crockett Hills Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 548224 Alamo RdBrentwood37027
$470,000Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 11 Pg 45 Block C0737150 Lake View CtBrentwood37027
$800,000Brenthaven Sec 7 Pb 4 Pg 528117 Shady PlBrentwood
$509,990Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 582034 Township Pvt DrBrentwood37027
$1,485,000Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 Pb 29 Pg 1279643 Brunswick DrBrentwood37027
$898,000Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 916762 Walnut Hills DrBrentwood37027
$1,000,000Fountainbrooke Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 137325 Fountainbrooke DrBrentwood37027
$975,0003045 Hillsboro RdBrentwood37027
$4,000,0009207 Old Smyrna RdBrentwood37027

