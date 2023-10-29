Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for October 2, 2023

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for October 2-6, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $615,000 Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 41 1619 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,050,000 Hidden Creek Sec 2 Pb 60 Pg 61 1522 Abode Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,015,000 Brookfield Sec 13 Pb 39 Pg 3 1570 Shining Ore Dr Brentwood 37027 $915,000 Foxboro Est Sec 7 Pb 9 Pg 145 9219 Hunterboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $359,163 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1734 Briarmont Place Brentwood 37027 $1,186,500 Woodway Pb 12 Pg 1 5093 Heathrow Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,070,000 Raintree Forest Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 97 9421 Raven Hollow Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,000,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 4 Pb 20 Pg 46 9415 Highwood Hill Rd Brentwood 37027 $849,000 Crockett Hills Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 54 8224 Alamo Rd Brentwood 37027 $470,000 Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 11 Pg 45 Block C073 7150 Lake View Ct Brentwood 37027 $800,000 Brenthaven Sec 7 Pb 4 Pg 52 8117 Shady Pl Brentwood $509,990 Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 58 2034 Township Pvt Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,485,000 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 Pb 29 Pg 127 9643 Brunswick Dr Brentwood 37027 $898,000 Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 91 6762 Walnut Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,000,000 Fountainbrooke Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 137 325 Fountainbrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $975,000 3045 Hillsboro Rd Brentwood 37027 $4,000,000 9207 Old Smyrna Rd Brentwood 37027