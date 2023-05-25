Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for May 1, 2023

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for May 1-5, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$960,000.00
|Foxboro Est Sec 7
|809 Hunterboro Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$855,000.00
|Concord Green Sec 2
|1226 Haber Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,299,900.00
|Chenoweth Sec 3
|9300 Hidden Oak Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,625,000.00
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4
|1590 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,118,000.00
|Oakhall Sec 4
|1690 Bright Way Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$463,000.00
|Overlook Park
|214 Overlook Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,700,325.00
|Broad Oaks
|1299 Broad Oaks Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,225,000.00
|Kings Crossing
|1399 Moonlight Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,035,000.00
|Raintree Forest Sec 1
|1503 Forest Garden Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,214,560.00
|Interstate Ind Park Ph 1
|1717 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,787,500.00
|Taramore Ph 2-a
|1806 Lowndes Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$930,000.00
|Shadow Creek @
|315 Shadow Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,200,000.00
|Moores Lane Interchange Ind Park
|1641 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$865,000.00
|Hillview Est Sec 2
|1008 Highland Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,017,000.00
|Carondelet Sec 2
|9010 Hood Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,305,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 6
|1736 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,450,000.00
|Sonoma Sec 1
|1807 Sonoma Tr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$690,000.00
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 1
|1110 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,470,000.00
|Inglehame Farms Sec 8
|1858 Trebor Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$385,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|1600 Reed Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$475,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|920 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,680,000.00
|Taramore Ph15
|2008 Ivy Crest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,997,500.00
|Belle Terra
|1034 Belle Terra Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$999,999.00
|Somerset
|9140 Demery Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$19,800,000.00
|Mallory Park Ph2
|1569 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|37027