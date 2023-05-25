Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for May 1, 2023

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for May 1-5, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $960,000.00 Foxboro Est Sec 7 809 Hunterboro Ct Brentwood 37027 $855,000.00 Concord Green Sec 2 1226 Haber Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,299,900.00 Chenoweth Sec 3 9300 Hidden Oak Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,625,000.00 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 1590 Eastwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,118,000.00 Oakhall Sec 4 1690 Bright Way Pl Brentwood 37027 $463,000.00 Overlook Park 214 Overlook Cir Brentwood 37027 $3,700,325.00 Broad Oaks 1299 Broad Oaks Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,225,000.00 Kings Crossing 1399 Moonlight Trl Brentwood 37027 $1,035,000.00 Raintree Forest Sec 1 1503 Forest Garden Dr Brentwood 37027 $4,214,560.00 Interstate Ind Park Ph 1 1717 Mallory Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,787,500.00 Taramore Ph 2-a 1806 Lowndes Ln Brentwood 37027 $930,000.00 Shadow Creek @ 315 Shadow Creek Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,200,000.00 Moores Lane Interchange Ind Park 1641 Mallory Ln Brentwood 37027 $865,000.00 Hillview Est Sec 2 1008 Highland Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,017,000.00 Carondelet Sec 2 9010 Hood Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,305,000.00 Raintree Forest So Sec 6 1736 Charity Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,450,000.00 Sonoma Sec 1 1807 Sonoma Tr Brentwood 37027 $690,000.00 Brentwood Meadows Sec 1 1110 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,470,000.00 Inglehame Farms Sec 8 1858 Trebor Ct Brentwood 37027 $385,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 1 1600 Reed Dr Brentwood 37027 $475,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 920 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $1,680,000.00 Taramore Ph15 2008 Ivy Crest Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,997,500.00 Belle Terra 1034 Belle Terra Cir Brentwood 37027 $999,999.00 Somerset 9140 Demery Ct Brentwood 37027 $19,800,000.00 Mallory Park Ph2 1569 Mallory Ln Brentwood 37027