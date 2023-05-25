Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for May 1, 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for May 1-5, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$960,000.00Foxboro Est Sec 7809 Hunterboro CtBrentwood37027
$855,000.00Concord Green Sec 21226 Haber DrBrentwood37027
$1,299,900.00Chenoweth Sec 39300 Hidden Oak DrBrentwood37027
$1,625,000.00Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec41590 Eastwood DrBrentwood37027
$1,118,000.00Oakhall Sec 41690 Bright Way PlBrentwood37027
$463,000.00Overlook Park214 Overlook CirBrentwood37027
$3,700,325.00Broad Oaks1299 Broad Oaks DrBrentwood37027
$1,225,000.00Kings Crossing1399 Moonlight TrlBrentwood37027
$1,035,000.00Raintree Forest Sec 11503 Forest Garden DrBrentwood37027
$4,214,560.00Interstate Ind Park Ph 11717 Mallory LnBrentwood37027
$1,787,500.00Taramore Ph 2-a1806 Lowndes LnBrentwood37027
$930,000.00Shadow Creek @315 Shadow Creek DrBrentwood37027
$1,200,000.00Moores Lane Interchange Ind Park1641 Mallory LnBrentwood37027
$865,000.00Hillview Est Sec 21008 Highland RdBrentwood37027
$1,017,000.00Carondelet Sec 29010 Hood PlBrentwood37027
$1,305,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 61736 Charity DrBrentwood37027
$1,450,000.00Sonoma Sec 11807 Sonoma TrBrentwood37027
$690,000.00Brentwood Meadows Sec 11110 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$1,470,000.00Inglehame Farms Sec 81858 Trebor CtBrentwood37027
$385,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 11600 Reed DrBrentwood37027
$475,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 2920 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$1,680,000.00Taramore Ph152008 Ivy Crest DrBrentwood37027
$2,997,500.00Belle Terra1034 Belle Terra CirBrentwood37027
$999,999.00Somerset9140 Demery CtBrentwood37027
$19,800,000.00Mallory Park Ph21569 Mallory LnBrentwood37027

