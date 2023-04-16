Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for March 20, 2023

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for March 20-24, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,150,000.00 Indian Point Sec 6 1311 Choctaw Trl Brentwood 37027 $1,900,000.00 Traditions Sec4 1846 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,160,000.00 Concord Chase Est 1531 Gordon Petty Dr Brentwood 37027 $5,936,000.00 9600 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $575,000.00 Bella Collina 9630 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,015,000.00 Bella Collina 9626 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,750,000.00 Harlan 9233 Nina Ct Brentwood 37027 $975,000.00 Shadow Creek @ 400 Enclave Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,690,000.00 Brentwood Country Club 510 Midway Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,599,000.00 Taramore Ph15 9499 Stillbrook Tr Brentwood 37027 $1,700,000.00 Stonecrest 800 Singleton Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,750,000.00 Belle Rive Ph 3 565 Grand Oaks Dr Brentwood 37027 $4,100,000.00 Iroquois Est 301 Mosley Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,050,000.00 Foxboro Est Sec 9 9305 Foxboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $435,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 1011 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027