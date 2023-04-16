Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for March 20, 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for March 20-24, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,150,000.00Indian Point Sec 61311 Choctaw TrlBrentwood37027
$1,900,000.00Traditions Sec41846 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$1,160,000.00Concord Chase Est1531 Gordon Petty DrBrentwood37027
$5,936,000.009600 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$575,000.00Bella Collina9630 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$1,015,000.00Bella Collina9626 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$2,750,000.00Harlan9233 Nina CtBrentwood37027
$975,000.00Shadow Creek @400 Enclave CtBrentwood37027
$1,690,000.00Brentwood Country Club510 Midway CirBrentwood37027
$1,599,000.00Taramore Ph159499 Stillbrook TrBrentwood37027
$1,700,000.00Stonecrest800 Singleton LnBrentwood37027
$2,750,000.00Belle Rive Ph 3565 Grand Oaks DrBrentwood37027
$4,100,000.00Iroquois Est301 Mosley DrBrentwood37027
$1,050,000.00Foxboro Est Sec 99305 Foxboro DrBrentwood37027
$435,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 21011 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027

