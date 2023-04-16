Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for March 20, 2023

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for March 20-24, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,150,000.00
|Indian Point Sec 6
|1311 Choctaw Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,900,000.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1846 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,160,000.00
|Concord Chase Est
|1531 Gordon Petty Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,936,000.00
|9600 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$575,000.00
|Bella Collina
|9630 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,015,000.00
|Bella Collina
|9626 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,750,000.00
|Harlan
|9233 Nina Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$975,000.00
|Shadow Creek @
|400 Enclave Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,690,000.00
|Brentwood Country Club
|510 Midway Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,599,000.00
|Taramore Ph15
|9499 Stillbrook Tr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,700,000.00
|Stonecrest
|800 Singleton Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,750,000.00
|Belle Rive Ph 3
|565 Grand Oaks Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,100,000.00
|Iroquois Est
|301 Mosley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,050,000.00
|Foxboro Est Sec 9
|9305 Foxboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$435,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|1011 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027