Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for June 5, 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for June 5-9, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$950,000.00Somerset1546 Aberdeen DrBrentwood37027
$3,009,927.00Governors Club Ph 117 Medalist CtBrentwood37027
$1,690,000.00Heights1005 Heights BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,000,000.00Brookfield Sec 191507 Adventure CtBrentwood37027
$4,203,376.00Witherspoon Sec79305 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$410,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 2821 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$910,000.00Bella Collina9636 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$945,000.00Southern Woods Sec 3905 N Creekwood CtBrentwood37027
$537,500.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 31225 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$1,810,000.00Sonoma Sec 39610 Bouchaine PassBrentwood37027
$2,500,000.00Morgan Farms Sec31808 Camborne PlaceBrentwood37027
$1,900,000.00Wildwood Est Sec 26342 Panorama DrBrentwood37027
$345,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 1103 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$1,752,000.00Cromwell Sec 21843 Burland CrescentBrentwood37027
$1,715,000.00Wetherbrooke Sec 3612 Calverton LnBrentwood37027
$1,222,000.00Governors Club Ph 13-a14 Cherub CtBrentwood37027
$1,697,750.00Beech Grove Farms9570 Normandy WayBrentwood37027
$1,125,000.00Chenoweth Sec 79325 Hannah CtBrentwood37027
$1,281,250.00Heathrow Hills1003 Lookout Ridge DrBrentwood37027
$1,099,000.00Fountainbrooke Sec 1605 Fountainbrooke CtBrentwood37027
$1,650,000.00Wetherbrooke Sec 3626 Calverton LnBrentwood37027
$740,000.00Walnut Ridge Sec 1113 Birchwood CtBrentwood37027
$2,192,055.00Rosebrooke Sec2b9804 Hartwick CtBrentwood37027

