Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for June 5, 2023

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for June 5-9, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $950,000.00 Somerset 1546 Aberdeen Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,009,927.00 Governors Club Ph 11 7 Medalist Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,690,000.00 Heights 1005 Heights Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,000,000.00 Brookfield Sec 19 1507 Adventure Ct Brentwood 37027 $4,203,376.00 Witherspoon Sec7 9305 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $410,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 821 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $910,000.00 Bella Collina 9636 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $945,000.00 Southern Woods Sec 3 905 N Creekwood Ct Brentwood 37027 $537,500.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 1225 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $1,810,000.00 Sonoma Sec 3 9610 Bouchaine Pass Brentwood 37027 $2,500,000.00 Morgan Farms Sec3 1808 Camborne Place Brentwood 37027 $1,900,000.00 Wildwood Est Sec 2 6342 Panorama Dr Brentwood 37027 $345,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 103 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $1,752,000.00 Cromwell Sec 2 1843 Burland Crescent Brentwood 37027 $1,715,000.00 Wetherbrooke Sec 3 612 Calverton Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,222,000.00 Governors Club Ph 13-a 14 Cherub Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,697,750.00 Beech Grove Farms 9570 Normandy Way Brentwood 37027 $1,125,000.00 Chenoweth Sec 7 9325 Hannah Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,281,250.00 Heathrow Hills 1003 Lookout Ridge Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,099,000.00 Fountainbrooke Sec 1 605 Fountainbrooke Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,650,000.00 Wetherbrooke Sec 3 626 Calverton Ln Brentwood 37027 $740,000.00 Walnut Ridge Sec 1 113 Birchwood Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,192,055.00 Rosebrooke Sec2b 9804 Hartwick Ct Brentwood 37027