Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for June 5, 2023

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for June 5-9, 2023.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$950,000.00
|Somerset
|1546 Aberdeen Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,009,927.00
|Governors Club Ph 11
|7 Medalist Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,690,000.00
|Heights
|1005 Heights Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,000,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 19
|1507 Adventure Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,203,376.00
|Witherspoon Sec7
|9305 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$410,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|821 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$910,000.00
|Bella Collina
|9636 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$945,000.00
|Southern Woods Sec 3
|905 N Creekwood Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$537,500.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3
|1225 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,810,000.00
|Sonoma Sec 3
|9610 Bouchaine Pass
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,500,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec3
|1808 Camborne Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,900,000.00
|Wildwood Est Sec 2
|6342 Panorama Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$345,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1
|103 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,752,000.00
|Cromwell Sec 2
|1843 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,715,000.00
|Wetherbrooke Sec 3
|612 Calverton Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,222,000.00
|Governors Club Ph 13-a
|14 Cherub Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,697,750.00
|Beech Grove Farms
|9570 Normandy Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,125,000.00
|Chenoweth Sec 7
|9325 Hannah Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,281,250.00
|Heathrow Hills
|1003 Lookout Ridge Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,099,000.00
|Fountainbrooke Sec 1
|605 Fountainbrooke Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,650,000.00
|Wetherbrooke Sec 3
|626 Calverton Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$740,000.00
|Walnut Ridge Sec 1
|113 Birchwood Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,192,055.00
|Rosebrooke Sec2b
|9804 Hartwick Ct
|Brentwood
|37027