Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for June 26, 2023

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for June 26-30, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$775,000.00
|Southern Woods Sec 2
|1605 S Timber Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,850,000.00
|Fountainhead Sec 4
|5123 Woodland Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,800,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 6
|5 Angel Tr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,875,000.00
|Heathrow Hills
|920 Calloway Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$756,000.00
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 2
|1329 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,425,000.00
|Beech Grove Farms
|1045 Beech Grove Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,050,000.00
|Saratoga Hills Sec 1
|9310 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,102,500.00
|Echo
|1715 Reflection Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$925,000.00
|Echo
|1713 Reflection Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$815,000.00
|267 Forest Trail
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,500,000.00
|Roberts Prop
|310 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,188,000.00
|Echo
|1714 Reflection Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000.00
|Echo
|1709 Reflection Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,200,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 4
|213 High Lea Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,750,000.00
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 3
|600 Good Springs Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,076,523.00
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2
|1406 Plymouth Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,300,000.00
|Arden Woods
|525 Arden Wood Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,135,000.00
|Iroquois Est
|313 Mosley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,800,000.00
|Harlan
|9237 Nina Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$8,200,000.00
|Westgate Commons
|1620 Westgate Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,650,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec5
|9293 Fordham Dr
|Brentwood
|37027