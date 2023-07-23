Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for June 26, 2023

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for June 26-30, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $775,000.00 Southern Woods Sec 2 1605 S Timber Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,850,000.00 Fountainhead Sec 4 5123 Woodland Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,800,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 6 5 Angel Tr Brentwood 37027 $1,875,000.00 Heathrow Hills 920 Calloway Dr Brentwood 37027 $756,000.00 Brentwood Meadows Sec 2 1329 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,425,000.00 Beech Grove Farms 1045 Beech Grove Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,050,000.00 Saratoga Hills Sec 1 9310 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,102,500.00 Echo 1715 Reflection Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027 $925,000.00 Echo 1713 Reflection Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027 $815,000.00 267 Forest Trail Brentwood 37027 $2,500,000.00 Roberts Prop 310 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $1,188,000.00 Echo 1714 Reflection Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027 $750,000.00 Echo 1709 Reflection Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,200,000.00 River Oaks Sec 4 213 High Lea Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,750,000.00 Mcgavock Farms Sec 3 600 Good Springs Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,076,523.00 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 1406 Plymouth Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,300,000.00 Arden Woods 525 Arden Wood Place Brentwood 37027 $1,135,000.00 Iroquois Est 313 Mosley Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,800,000.00 Harlan 9237 Nina Ct Brentwood 37027 $8,200,000.00 Westgate Commons 1620 Westgate Cir Brentwood 37027 $5,650,000.00 Witherspoon Sec5 9293 Fordham Dr Brentwood 37027