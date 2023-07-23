Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for June 26, 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for June 26-30, 2023.

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$775,000.00Southern Woods Sec 21605 S Timber DrBrentwood37027
$1,850,000.00Fountainhead Sec 45123 Woodland Hills DrBrentwood37027
$1,800,000.00Governors Club The Ph 65 Angel TrBrentwood37027
$1,875,000.00Heathrow Hills920 Calloway DrBrentwood37027
$756,000.00Brentwood Meadows Sec 21329 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$1,425,000.00Beech Grove Farms1045 Beech Grove RdBrentwood37027
$1,050,000.00Saratoga Hills Sec 19310 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$1,102,500.00Echo1715 Reflection Pvt LnBrentwood37027
$925,000.00Echo1713 Reflection Pvt LnBrentwood37027
$815,000.00267 Forest TrailBrentwood37027
$2,500,000.00Roberts Prop310 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$1,188,000.00Echo1714 Reflection Pvt LnBrentwood37027
$750,000.00Echo1709 Reflection Pvt LnBrentwood37027
$2,200,000.00River Oaks Sec 4213 High Lea RdBrentwood37027
$1,750,000.00Mcgavock Farms Sec 3600 Good Springs RdBrentwood37027
$1,076,523.00Brentwood So Ltd Sec 21406 Plymouth DrBrentwood37027
$2,300,000.00Arden Woods525 Arden Wood PlaceBrentwood37027
$1,135,000.00Iroquois Est313 Mosley DrBrentwood37027
$2,800,000.00Harlan9237 Nina CtBrentwood37027
$8,200,000.00Westgate Commons1620 Westgate CirBrentwood37027
$5,650,000.00Witherspoon Sec59293 Fordham DrBrentwood37027

