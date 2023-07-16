Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for June 19, 2023

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for June 19-23, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sale Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$4,203,297.00
|1165 Waller Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$835,000.00
|Carriage Hills Sec 2
|8350 Carriage Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$9,650,000.00
|Ragsdale Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,499,950.00
|Broad Oaks
|1297 Broad Oaks Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,250,774.00
|Witherspoon Sec8
|9329 Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,300,000.00
|Crockett Cove Ph 2
|8302 Victory Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,527,700.00
|Witherspoon Sec8
|9331 Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$345,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|1600 Rosewood Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$761,250.00
|Echo
|1708 Reflection Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$730,685.00
|Rosebrooke Sec2b
|9800 Hartwick Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$407,750.00
|Rosebrooke Sec2b
|1645 Heartwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,230,000.00
|Willowmet Sec 5-a
|1127 Pin Oak Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$842,500.00
|Walnut Ridge Sec 1
|6825 Walnut Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$590,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 4
|7021 Scenicview Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,175,000.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 6
|5317 Meadow Lake Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,725,000.00
|Stonecrest
|9604 Stonebluff Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$918,750.00
|Echo
|1710 Reflection Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027