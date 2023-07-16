Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for June 19, 2023

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for June 19-23, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sale Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $4,203,297.00 1165 Waller Rd Brentwood 37027 $835,000.00 Carriage Hills Sec 2 8350 Carriage Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $9,650,000.00 Ragsdale Rd Brentwood 37027 $3,499,950.00 Broad Oaks 1297 Broad Oaks Dr Brentwood 37027 $4,250,774.00 Witherspoon Sec8 9329 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,300,000.00 Crockett Cove Ph 2 8302 Victory Trl Brentwood 37027 $4,527,700.00 Witherspoon Sec8 9331 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $345,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 1 1600 Rosewood Ct Brentwood 37027 $761,250.00 Echo 1708 Reflection Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027 $730,685.00 Rosebrooke Sec2b 9800 Hartwick Ct Brentwood 37027 $407,750.00 Rosebrooke Sec2b 1645 Heartwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,230,000.00 Willowmet Sec 5-a 1127 Pin Oak Ln Brentwood 37027 $842,500.00 Walnut Ridge Sec 1 6825 Walnut Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $590,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 4 7021 Scenicview Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,175,000.00 Meadow Lake Sec 6 5317 Meadow Lake Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,725,000.00 Stonecrest 9604 Stonebluff Dr Brentwood 37027 $918,750.00 Echo 1710 Reflection Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027