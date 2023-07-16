Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for June 19, 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
stock photo

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for June 19-23, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sale PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$4,203,297.001165 Waller RdBrentwood37027
$835,000.00Carriage Hills Sec 28350 Carriage Hills DrBrentwood37027
$9,650,000.00Ragsdale RdBrentwood37027
$3,499,950.00Broad Oaks1297 Broad Oaks DrBrentwood37027
$4,250,774.00Witherspoon Sec89329 Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$1,300,000.00Crockett Cove Ph 28302 Victory TrlBrentwood37027
$4,527,700.00Witherspoon Sec89331 Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$345,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 11600 Rosewood CtBrentwood37027
$761,250.00Echo1708 Reflection Pvt LnBrentwood37027
$730,685.00Rosebrooke Sec2b9800 Hartwick CtBrentwood37027
$407,750.00Rosebrooke Sec2b1645 Heartwood LnBrentwood37027
$1,230,000.00Willowmet Sec 5-a1127 Pin Oak LnBrentwood37027
$842,500.00Walnut Ridge Sec 16825 Walnut Hills DrBrentwood37027
$590,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 47021 Scenicview CtBrentwood37027
$1,175,000.00Meadow Lake Sec 65317 Meadow Lake RdBrentwood37027
$1,725,000.00Stonecrest9604 Stonebluff DrBrentwood37027
$918,750.00Echo1710 Reflection Pvt LnBrentwood37027

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here