Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for January 17, 2023

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for January 17-20, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$5,500,000.00
|Rosebrooke Sec 1
|1557 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000.00
|Copperstone Sec 1
|1531 Copperstone Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,147,971.00
|Traditions Sec5
|1899 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,300,000.00
|Brentwood Country Club
|5010 Country Club Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$940,000.00
|Landmark Of Brentwood
|6005 Landmark Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,314,000.00
|Foxboro Est Sec 3
|822 Coxboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$7,500,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec4
|9252 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$800,000.00
|Wetherbrooke Sec 2
|910 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,400,000.00
|Overlook Condos
|212 Overlook Cir #107 & 108
|Brentwood
|37027
|$310,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|920 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,679,133.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1855 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$362,500.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1
|615 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$430,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3
|1254 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,815,000.00
|Belle Rive 2 Sec 3
|545 Turtle Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|37027