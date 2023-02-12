Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for January 17, 2023

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for January 17-20, 2023.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$5,500,000.00Rosebrooke Sec 11557 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$1,100,000.00Copperstone Sec 11531 Copperstone DrBrentwood37027
$2,147,971.00Traditions Sec51899 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$1,300,000.00Brentwood Country Club5010 Country Club DrBrentwood37027
$940,000.00Landmark Of Brentwood6005 Landmark PlBrentwood37027
$1,314,000.00Foxboro Est Sec 3822 Coxboro DrBrentwood37027
$7,500,000.00Witherspoon Sec49252 Lehigh DrBrentwood37027
$800,000.00Wetherbrooke Sec 2910 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$1,400,000.00Overlook Condos212 Overlook Cir #107 & 108Brentwood37027
$310,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 2920 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$1,679,133.00Traditions Sec41855 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$362,500.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 1615 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$430,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 31254 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$1,815,000.00Belle Rive 2 Sec 3545 Turtle Creek DrBrentwood 37027

