Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for January 17, 2023

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for January 17-20, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $5,500,000.00 Rosebrooke Sec 1 1557 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000.00 Copperstone Sec 1 1531 Copperstone Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,147,971.00 Traditions Sec5 1899 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,300,000.00 Brentwood Country Club 5010 Country Club Dr Brentwood 37027 $940,000.00 Landmark Of Brentwood 6005 Landmark Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,314,000.00 Foxboro Est Sec 3 822 Coxboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $7,500,000.00 Witherspoon Sec4 9252 Lehigh Dr Brentwood 37027 $800,000.00 Wetherbrooke Sec 2 910 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,400,000.00 Overlook Condos 212 Overlook Cir #107 & 108 Brentwood 37027 $310,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 920 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $1,679,133.00 Traditions Sec4 1855 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $362,500.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 615 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $430,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 1254 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $1,815,000.00 Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 545 Turtle Creek Dr Brentwood 37027