Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for February 27, 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for February 27 through March 3, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,975,000.00Morgan Farms Sec 11810 Morgan Farms WayBrentwood37027
$967,200.00Willowmet Sec 41061 Walnut Bend LnBrentwood37027
$4,234,827.00Witherspoon Sec79306 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$1,171,000.00Cromwell Sec 11871 Burland CrescentBrentwood37027
$1,060,000.00Willowmet Sec 5-a1183 Retreat PassBrentwood37027
$1,450,000.00Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 51094 Laurel Knoll CtBrentwood37027
$990,000.00Brentwood Meadows Sec 11200 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$240,000.007013 Nolensville RdBrentwood37027
$1,837,300.00Morgan Farms Sec41844 Barnstaple LnBrentwood37027
$1,125,000.00Whetstone Ph2708 Pennines CirBrentwood37027
$1,875,000.00Brentmeade Est 10729 Jones PkwyBrentwood37027
$2,300,000.00Governors Club The Ph 886 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$1,065,000.00Taramore Ph119566 Dresden SqBrentwood37027
$1,350,000.00Bonbrook On Concord1187 Retreat LnBrentwood37027
$7,000,000.001310 Franklin RdBrentwood37027
$313,109.00Stephens Valley Sec88024 Cane Creek RdBrentwood37027
$1,100,000.00Murray Est6422 Johnson Chapel Rd WBrentwood37027
$1,100,000.00Iroquois Est309 Mosley DrBrentwood37027
$575,000.00Bella Collina9624 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$3,206,025.00Brenthaven Sec 58114 Devens DrBrentwood37027

