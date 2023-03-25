Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for February 27, 2023

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for February 27 through March 3, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,975,000.00 Morgan Farms Sec 1 1810 Morgan Farms Way Brentwood 37027 $967,200.00 Willowmet Sec 4 1061 Walnut Bend Ln Brentwood 37027 $4,234,827.00 Witherspoon Sec7 9306 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,171,000.00 Cromwell Sec 1 1871 Burland Crescent Brentwood 37027 $1,060,000.00 Willowmet Sec 5-a 1183 Retreat Pass Brentwood 37027 $1,450,000.00 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 1094 Laurel Knoll Ct Brentwood 37027 $990,000.00 Brentwood Meadows Sec 1 1200 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $240,000.00 7013 Nolensville Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,837,300.00 Morgan Farms Sec4 1844 Barnstaple Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,125,000.00 Whetstone Ph2 708 Pennines Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,875,000.00 Brentmeade Est 10 729 Jones Pkwy Brentwood 37027 $2,300,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 8 86 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $1,065,000.00 Taramore Ph11 9566 Dresden Sq Brentwood 37027 $1,350,000.00 Bonbrook On Concord 1187 Retreat Ln Brentwood 37027 $7,000,000.00 1310 Franklin Rd Brentwood 37027 $313,109.00 Stephens Valley Sec8 8024 Cane Creek Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000.00 Murray Est 6422 Johnson Chapel Rd W Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000.00 Iroquois Est 309 Mosley Dr Brentwood 37027 $575,000.00 Bella Collina 9624 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $3,206,025.00 Brenthaven Sec 5 8114 Devens Dr Brentwood 37027