Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for February 27, 2023

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for February 27 through March 3, 2023.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,975,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec 1
|1810 Morgan Farms Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$967,200.00
|Willowmet Sec 4
|1061 Walnut Bend Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,234,827.00
|Witherspoon Sec7
|9306 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,171,000.00
|Cromwell Sec 1
|1871 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,060,000.00
|Willowmet Sec 5-a
|1183 Retreat Pass
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,450,000.00
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5
|1094 Laurel Knoll Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$990,000.00
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 1
|1200 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$240,000.00
|7013 Nolensville Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,837,300.00
|Morgan Farms Sec4
|1844 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,125,000.00
|Whetstone Ph2
|708 Pennines Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,875,000.00
|Brentmeade Est 10
|729 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,300,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 8
|86 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,065,000.00
|Taramore Ph11
|9566 Dresden Sq
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,350,000.00
|Bonbrook On Concord
|1187 Retreat Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$7,000,000.00
|1310 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$313,109.00
|Stephens Valley Sec8
|8024 Cane Creek Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000.00
|Murray Est
|6422 Johnson Chapel Rd W
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000.00
|Iroquois Est
|309 Mosley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$575,000.00
|Bella Collina
|9624 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,206,025.00
|Brenthaven Sec 5
|8114 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|37027