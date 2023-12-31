Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for December 4, 2023

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for December 4-8, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,699,999 Dekemont Downs Pb 12 Pg 60 508 Dekemont Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,750,000 Governors Club Ph 13-a Pb 43 Pg 3 31 Missionary Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,000,000 Willowmet Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 124 2028 Willowmet Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,400,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 11 Pb 22 Pg 71 9439 Highwood Hill Rd Brentwood 37027 $800,000 Raintree Forest Sec 5-e Pb 21 Pg 56 1504 Woodward Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,380,000 Indian Point Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 90 1115 Indian Point Dr Brentwood 37027 $32,000,000 Brentwood Office 155 Franklin Rd Brentwood 37027 $995,000 Brentwood Close Pb 32 Pg 90 739 Rolling Fork Dr Brentwood 37027 $5,000,000 Overlook Park Pb 14 Pg 49 9025 Church St E Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000 Derby Glen Close Pb 8 Pg 137 6327 Canterbury Close Brentwood 37027 $1,187,500 Oakhall Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 72 1692 Autumn Pl Brentwood 37027 $959,900 Shadow Creek @ Pb 28 Pg 33 102 Blackstone Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,600,000 Carondelet Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 31 814 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $300,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C028 205 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027