Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for December 4, 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
for sale orange sky

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for December 4-8, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,699,999Dekemont Downs Pb 12 Pg 60508 Dekemont LnBrentwood37027
$2,750,000Governors Club Ph 13-a Pb 43 Pg 331 Missionary DrBrentwood37027
$1,000,000Willowmet Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 1242028 Willowmet LnBrentwood37027
$1,400,000Raintree Forest So Sec 11 Pb 22 Pg 719439 Highwood Hill RdBrentwood37027
$800,000Raintree Forest Sec 5-e Pb 21 Pg 561504 Woodward CtBrentwood37027
$1,380,000Indian Point Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 901115 Indian Point DrBrentwood37027
$32,000,000Brentwood Office155 Franklin RdBrentwood37027
$995,000Brentwood Close Pb 32 Pg 90739 Rolling Fork DrBrentwood37027
$5,000,000Overlook Park Pb 14 Pg 499025 Church St EBrentwood37027
$1,500,000Derby Glen Close Pb 8 Pg 1376327 Canterbury CloseBrentwood37027
$1,187,500Oakhall Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 721692 Autumn PlBrentwood37027
$959,900Shadow Creek @ Pb 28 Pg 33102 Blackstone CtBrentwood37027
$1,600,000Carondelet Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 31814 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$300,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C028205 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027

