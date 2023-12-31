Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for December 4, 2023

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for December 4-8, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,699,999
|Dekemont Downs Pb 12 Pg 60
|508 Dekemont Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,750,000
|Governors Club Ph 13-a Pb 43 Pg 3
|31 Missionary Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,000,000
|Willowmet Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 124
|2028 Willowmet Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,400,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 11 Pb 22 Pg 71
|9439 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$800,000
|Raintree Forest Sec 5-e Pb 21 Pg 56
|1504 Woodward Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,380,000
|Indian Point Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 90
|1115 Indian Point Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$32,000,000
|Brentwood Office
|155 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$995,000
|Brentwood Close Pb 32 Pg 90
|739 Rolling Fork Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,000,000
|Overlook Park Pb 14 Pg 49
|9025 Church St E
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000
|Derby Glen Close Pb 8 Pg 137
|6327 Canterbury Close
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,187,500
|Oakhall Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 72
|1692 Autumn Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$959,900
|Shadow Creek @ Pb 28 Pg 33
|102 Blackstone Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,600,000
|Carondelet Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 31
|814 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$300,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C028
|205 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027