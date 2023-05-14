Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for April 17, 2023

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for April 17-21, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Property Address Property $3,000,000.00 Preserve @ Arden Woods 530 Arden Wood Place Brentwood 37027 $1,080,000.00 Brenthaven East Sec 2 1408 Devens Dr Brentwood 37027 $4,750,000.00 Rosebrooke Sec 1 1545 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $650,000.00 Williamson Est 502 Mcclanahan Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,419,500.00 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 3 9634 Brunswick Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,259,000.00 Foxboro Est Sec 7 9216 Hunterboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,550,000.00 Williamson Est 505 Mcclanahan Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,550,000.00 Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 6205 Mapleton Ct Brentwood 37027 $750,000.00 Witherspoon Sec8 9325 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,017,500.00 Brenthaven Sec 7 1623 Gordon Petty Dr Brentwood 37027 $722,500.00 Williamson Est 502 Mcclanahan Dr Brentwood 37027 $460,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 812 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $1,875,000.00 Princeton Hills Sec 1 5166 Remington Dr Brentwood 37027 $570,000.00 Chestnut Springs Sec 5 9782 Jupiter Forest Dr Brentwood 37027