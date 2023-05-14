Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for April 17, 2023

stock photo

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for April 17-21, 2023.

Sales PriceSubdivisionProperty AddressProperty
$3,000,000.00Preserve @ Arden Woods530 Arden Wood PlaceBrentwood37027
$1,080,000.00Brenthaven East Sec 21408 Devens DrBrentwood37027
$4,750,000.00Rosebrooke Sec 11545 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$650,000.00Williamson Est502 Mcclanahan DrBrentwood37027
$1,419,500.00Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 39634 Brunswick DrBrentwood37027
$1,259,000.00Foxboro Est Sec 79216 Hunterboro DrBrentwood37027
$2,550,000.00Williamson Est505 Mcclanahan DrBrentwood37027
$2,550,000.00Belle Rive 2 Sec 36205 Mapleton CtBrentwood37027
$750,000.00Witherspoon Sec89325 Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$1,017,500.00Brenthaven Sec 71623 Gordon Petty DrBrentwood37027
$722,500.00Williamson Est502 Mcclanahan DrBrentwood37027
$460,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 2812 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$1,875,000.00Princeton Hills Sec 15166 Remington DrBrentwood37027
$570,000.00Chestnut Springs Sec 59782 Jupiter Forest DrBrentwood37027

