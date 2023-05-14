Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for April 17, 2023

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for April 17-21, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Property Address
|Property
|$3,000,000.00
|Preserve @ Arden Woods
|530 Arden Wood Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,080,000.00
|Brenthaven East Sec 2
|1408 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,750,000.00
|Rosebrooke Sec 1
|1545 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000.00
|Williamson Est
|502 Mcclanahan Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,419,500.00
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 3
|9634 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,259,000.00
|Foxboro Est Sec 7
|9216 Hunterboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,550,000.00
|Williamson Est
|505 Mcclanahan Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,550,000.00
|Belle Rive 2 Sec 3
|6205 Mapleton Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec8
|9325 Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,017,500.00
|Brenthaven Sec 7
|1623 Gordon Petty Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$722,500.00
|Williamson Est
|502 Mcclanahan Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$460,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|812 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,875,000.00
|Princeton Hills Sec 1
|5166 Remington Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$570,000.00
|Chestnut Springs Sec 5
|9782 Jupiter Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027