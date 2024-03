Real Estate Property Transfers in Arrington for February 26, 2024

See property transfers in Arrington Tennessee for February 26 through March 3, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,072,665 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7225 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $800,000 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7282 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $1,009,633 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5068 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $853,000 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7270 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $1,010,000 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7234 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $1,135,735 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5462 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $3,490,137 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $700,000 6287 Cox Rd Arrington 37014 $830,300 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7505 Scottish View Way Arrington 37014 $1,600,000 Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95 4649 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $2,034,900 Hardeman Springs Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 56 6083 Porters Union Way Arrington 37014 $1,967,278 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014