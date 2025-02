Real Estate Property Transfers College Grove for Dec. 30, 2024

See property transfers in College Grove Tennessee for December 30, 2024, to January 3, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,900,000 Wiesner Custom Homes Pb 74 Pg 9 6820 Arno-allisona Rd College Grove 37046 $2,775,000 Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72 9120 Joiner Creek Ct College Grove 37046 $708,000 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 7948 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $1,137,283 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7876 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $1,499,689 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7088 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $850,000 Nelson Creek Pb 78 Pg 80 8404 Crockett Ln College Grove 37046 $1,489,644 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7536 Southwell Dr College Grove 37046 $1,350,434 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7048 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $359,999 Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23 8741 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $675,000 Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 107 6769 Pleasant Gate Ln College Grove 37046 $360,000 Smith Eric Pb 80 Pg 90 4808 Mosley Rd College Grove 37046 $1,012,648 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7904 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $1,497,695 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7527 Southwell Dr College Grove 37046 $1,531,185 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7507 Southwell Dr College Grove 37046

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email