Real Estate Property Transfers Brentwood for May 5, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See property transfers in Brentwood, Tennessee, for May 5-9, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,625,000Inglehame Farms Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 809167 Sydney LnBrentwood37027
$1,512,500Laurelwood Pb 4 Pg 651857 Shamrock DrBrentwood37027
$675,000Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 1277001 Sunrise CirBrentwood37027
$1,400,000Saratoga Hills Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 1069313 Chesapeake DrBrentwood37027
$895,999Bridgeton Park Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 1391262 Bridgeton Park DrBrentwood37027
$1,990,000Brentwood Glen Pb 25 Pg 311101 Haverhill DrBrentwood37027
$1,100,000Brookfield Sec 2-a Pb 28 Pg 1252506 Shays LnBrentwood37027
$3,625,000Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 1091917 Rosewood Valley DrBrentwood37027
$2,200,000Hidden Valley Est Pb 7 Pg 446535 Hidden Hollow TrlBrentwood37027
$645,000Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C1241607 Reed DrBrentwood37027
$5,370,024Plc Business Park Sec 1200 Powell PlBrentwood37027
$3,291,403Plc Business Park Sec 1200 Powell PlBrentwood37027
$1,594,807Plc Business Park Sec 1200 Powell PlBrentwood37027
$1,175,000Fountainbrooke Sec 8 Pb 41 Pg 65389 Childe Harolds CirBrentwood37027
$3,952,805Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1249801 Hartwick CtBrentwood37027
$2,225,000Annandale Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 143221 Ennismore LnBrentwood37027
$1,020,387Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 1239316 Lake Shore DrBrentwood37027
$1,815,000Beech Grove Farms Pb 51 Pg 449570 Normandy WayBrentwood37027
$1,035,848Raintree Forest Sec 5-a Pb 13 Pg 689460 Silverdale CtBrentwood37027
$200,000Miles Crossing9313 Old Smyrna RdBrentwood37027
$885,000Bridgeton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 1151270 Wheatley Forest DrBrentwood37027
$1,600,000River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44111 High Lea RdBrentwood37027

