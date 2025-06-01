Real Estate Property Transfers Brentwood for May 5, 2025

See property transfers in Brentwood, Tennessee, for May 5-9, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,625,000 Inglehame Farms Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 80 9167 Sydney Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,512,500 Laurelwood Pb 4 Pg 65 1857 Shamrock Dr Brentwood 37027 $675,000 Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 127 7001 Sunrise Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,400,000 Saratoga Hills Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 106 9313 Chesapeake Dr Brentwood 37027 $895,999 Bridgeton Park Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 139 1262 Bridgeton Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,990,000 Brentwood Glen Pb 25 Pg 31 1101 Haverhill Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000 Brookfield Sec 2-a Pb 28 Pg 125 2506 Shays Ln Brentwood 37027 $3,625,000 Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 109 1917 Rosewood Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,200,000 Hidden Valley Est Pb 7 Pg 44 6535 Hidden Hollow Trl Brentwood 37027 $645,000 Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C124 1607 Reed Dr Brentwood 37027 $5,370,024 Plc Business Park Sec 1 200 Powell Pl Brentwood 37027 $3,291,403 Plc Business Park Sec 1 200 Powell Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,594,807 Plc Business Park Sec 1 200 Powell Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,175,000 Fountainbrooke Sec 8 Pb 41 Pg 65 389 Childe Harolds Cir Brentwood 37027 $3,952,805 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 9801 Hartwick Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,225,000 Annandale Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 143 221 Ennismore Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,020,387 Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 123 9316 Lake Shore Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,815,000 Beech Grove Farms Pb 51 Pg 44 9570 Normandy Way Brentwood 37027 $1,035,848 Raintree Forest Sec 5-a Pb 13 Pg 68 9460 Silverdale Ct Brentwood 37027 $200,000 Miles Crossing 9313 Old Smyrna Rd Brentwood 37027 $885,000 Bridgeton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 115 1270 Wheatley Forest Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,600,000 River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44 111 High Lea Rd Brentwood 37027

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email