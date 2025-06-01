Real Estate Property Transfers Brentwood for May 5, 2025

See property transfers in Brentwood, Tennessee, for May 5-9, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,625,000
|Inglehame Farms Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 80
|9167 Sydney Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,512,500
|Laurelwood Pb 4 Pg 65
|1857 Shamrock Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$675,000
|Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 127
|7001 Sunrise Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,400,000
|Saratoga Hills Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 106
|9313 Chesapeake Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$895,999
|Bridgeton Park Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 139
|1262 Bridgeton Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,990,000
|Brentwood Glen Pb 25 Pg 31
|1101 Haverhill Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000
|Brookfield Sec 2-a Pb 28 Pg 125
|2506 Shays Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,625,000
|Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 109
|1917 Rosewood Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,200,000
|Hidden Valley Est Pb 7 Pg 44
|6535 Hidden Hollow Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$645,000
|Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C124
|1607 Reed Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,370,024
|Plc Business Park Sec 1
|200 Powell Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,291,403
|Plc Business Park Sec 1
|200 Powell Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,594,807
|Plc Business Park Sec 1
|200 Powell Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,175,000
|Fountainbrooke Sec 8 Pb 41 Pg 65
|389 Childe Harolds Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,952,805
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|9801 Hartwick Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,225,000
|Annandale Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 143
|221 Ennismore Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,020,387
|Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 123
|9316 Lake Shore Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,815,000
|Beech Grove Farms Pb 51 Pg 44
|9570 Normandy Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,035,848
|Raintree Forest Sec 5-a Pb 13 Pg 68
|9460 Silverdale Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$200,000
|Miles Crossing
|9313 Old Smyrna Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$885,000
|Bridgeton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 115
|1270 Wheatley Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,600,000
|River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44
|111 High Lea Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
Please join our FREE Newsletter