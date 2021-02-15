Ready To Hit The Ice? Hockey Week Across America is Back!

Time for the Puck Drop ~ It’s USA Hockey’s “Hockey Week Across America”!

Founded to celebrate the sport and its athletes on all levels, Hockey Week Across America exposes the game to an even wider audience this week.

Check out the Daily Themes for Hockey Week Across America:

Monday., February 15: Salute To Players

Tuesday, February 16: Salute To Coaches and National Hockey Day

Wednesday, February 17: Salute To Officials

Thursday, February 18: Salute To Local Rinks

Friday, February 19: Wear Your Favorite Jersey Day

Saturday, February 20: Try Hockey Day

Sunday, February 21: Celebrate Local Hockey Heroes Day

Wondering How You Can Get In On the Action During Hockey Week Across America?

1. Enjoy the Big Game … The Nashville Predators play the Dallas Starts in Dallas, TX at the American Airlines Center at 7:30 pm on National Hockey Day, Tuesday, February 16th, 2021.

View the full NHL game schedule here.

2. Participate in “Try Hockey for Free Day” on Saturday, February 20 at the Ford Ice Center in Antioch, TN. Click this link, enter your zip code and get signed-up! https://

www.tryhockeyforfree.com/#rinks

3. Retail Therapy: With local restrictions still in place for larger events, one way to get your hockey fix this year is though retail therapy… and this Williamson County business is ready to help you make this the best hockey season yet.

Celebrate National Hockey Day with 20% * Off All Hockey Gear and Equipment at Play It

Again Sports ~ Brentwood on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. They carry everything you need to take on the ice, such as new and gently used helmets, shoulder pads, hockey pants, hockey sticks, and so much more from leading brands like Bauer and CCM, as well as used equipment from Reebok, Warrior, and True Hockey.

Be the First on the Ice! Check out this Ultimate Hockey Checklist:

1. High-quality Helmet

2. Mouthguard

3. Neck Guard

4. Shoulder Pads

5. Elbow Pads

6. Gloves

7. Practice Jersey

8. Hockey Sticks

9. Hockey Pants

10. Jock

11. Shin Pads

12. Hockey Socks

13. Comfortable Skates, Laces, and Guards

14. Equipment Bag

15. Practice Pucks

16. Hockey Tape

17. Squeeze Water Bottle

