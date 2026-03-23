‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Involved in Neighborhood Altercation in Brentwood

The Brentwood Police Department is investigating a Sunday incident involving actor Alan Ritchson, known for his role in the Amazon series ‘Reacher’, and a neighbor identified as Ronnie Taylor.

According to TMZ, Ritchson was riding his motorcycle through his Brentwood neighborhood with his two children following on mini-bikes when Taylor ran into the street and blocked his path in what witnesses described as a “really aggressive” manner. The confrontation caused Ritchson to crash, leaving him with cuts, bruises, and a minor finger injury. Taylor then allegedly dared Ritchson to hit him while he was still on the ground.

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TMZ reports that sources close to Ritchson say the actor attempted to de-escalate and get back on his bike to leave, but Taylor shoved him a second time. Video of the incident circulating online appears to show the two in a physical altercation with Ritchson’s children visible nearby.

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

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