Ray Stevens Returns to CabaRay for Limited Shows

Last year, Country Music Hall of Famer Ray Stevens announced he was ending live performances at his Nashville-based CabaRay Showroom. But Stevens has changed his tune. He recently announced he’ll be returning to CabaRay for a limited number of live concerts, performing songs from his latest album, Say Whut?, available now.

Live shows at CabaRay begin this weekend and will continue on select dates throughout the year.

Stevens couldn’t be more excited to debut the new songs live on-stage. “It will be an all-new show with new songs and new stories,” he says. “But don’t worry, I’ll still be bringing along Ethel, Margaret, Gitarzan, the squirrel and other favorites.”

CabaRay Showroom performances will feature Stevens and his full band. Concertgoers can opt for a full dinner at every performance.

For tickets and dinner options, visit raystevenscabaray.com.

