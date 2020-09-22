Ravenwood Transition II Students Help Nonprofit

Transition II students at Ravenwood High are getting crafty and helping a Nashville nonprofit at the same time.

The Transition II Vocational Skills class is working with Sew for Hope Nashville to create cloth masks. The students measure and cut material so that women with Sew for Hope can finish the masks. Students also hand-painted inspiration cards to give to the seamstresses.

“It has been a wonderful partnership as this has not only helped us improve our job skills, math skills, reading skills and social skills, but also our awareness of needs in our local community,” said RHS Transition II teacher Dawn Edens. “Our classroom knows that they were all born to be difference makers, and that is exactly what they are doing with this partnership.”