



Eshani Mehta, a rising senior at Ravenwood High School, is giving back to the community with a service project titled “Tutor to Educate.”

Mehta stated, “The COVID 19 pandemic has created unprecedented changes in our community. This situation has inspired me to give back to the community by empowering students to continue to learn and grow in the midst of COVID 19 induced social distancing and many schools closed indefinitely all over TN.”

With a 4.0 GPA, Mehta has chosen to offer tutoring via Zoom tp elementary students up to 11th grade for a fee of $20 per hour with all of the proceeds to benefit EveryOneHuman.

The Nashville-based nonprofit has a mission to fight against human exploitation and provides vocational training to survivors of human trafficking.

“I recently learned that sex trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery, and sadly it occurs in our very own backyard here in Nashville, says Mehta. “I was moved by the stories of the EOH Survivor Scholars and admired their courage to break out of bondage into a world of freedom through financial independence. Education creates a pathway to freedom, and I decided to take up the cause by donating my time and talent to the EOH Educational and Vocational Scholarships Fund.”

Through her own effort, she is currently tutoring five students but is looking for more students to help reach her goal of raising $1,000 through tutoring. To date, Mehta is halfway to her goal and has raised $500.

For those interested in tutoring, you can contact Mehta at 917-902-2671. To learn more about the Nashville-based nonprofit EveryOneHuman, visit their website.



