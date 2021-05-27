Ravenwood Hosts Event for Former Student-Athlete Who Sustained Brain Injury

By
Donna Vissman
-
Jace Walter
photo from Ravenwood Football Facebook

Today, Thursday, May 27, the community is invited to join the “Circle of Grace for Jace” at the Ravenwood High School football field.

Jace Walter, a 2017 graduate of Ravenwood High School, and a former football and rugby player sustained a brain injury from a fall while attending the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Via the Ravenwood Football Facebook page, they shared about the upcoming event on Thursday. Stating, “Raptor football families we ask you to join us on Thursday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m. on the football field as we form a ‘Circle of Grace for Jace.’ Class of 2017 football and rugby player Jace Walter sustained a brain injury from a fall while attending UTK. He is at the Shepherds Center in Atlanta. We will be giving out prayer bracelets, making cards and coming together to support Rose and Scott, their other children and all the friends who love Jace.”

A Caring Bridge site for Jace Walter has been created sharing updates on his journey. The latest update on Wednesday, May 26 shared they removed air from his abdomen.

In addition, it stated, “Also, Jace is awake and trying to talk. Seems to understand what’s going on now (at least more than when he was awake before). This is just amazing!!  Prayers work and God still makes miracles happen my Dear Sweet Friends 💕 -Rose”

Those unable to attend on Thursday evening can send a card of encouragement to the address below.

Scott Walter
WFRC #306
c/o Shepherd Center
2020 Peachtree Rd. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

To follow Jace’s journey, visit the Caring Bridge site here. 

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here