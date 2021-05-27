Ravenwood Hosts Event for Former Student-Athlete Who Sustained Brain Injury

Today, Thursday, May 27, the community is invited to join the “Circle of Grace for Jace” at the Ravenwood High School football field.

Jace Walter, a 2017 graduate of Ravenwood High School, and a former football and rugby player sustained a brain injury from a fall while attending the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Via the Ravenwood Football Facebook page, they shared about the upcoming event on Thursday. Stating, “Raptor football families we ask you to join us on Thursday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m. on the football field as we form a ‘Circle of Grace for Jace.’ Class of 2017 football and rugby player Jace Walter sustained a brain injury from a fall while attending UTK. He is at the Shepherds Center in Atlanta. We will be giving out prayer bracelets, making cards and coming together to support Rose and Scott, their other children and all the friends who love Jace.”

A Caring Bridge site for Jace Walter has been created sharing updates on his journey. The latest update on Wednesday, May 26 shared they removed air from his abdomen.

In addition, it stated, “Also, Jace is awake and trying to talk. Seems to understand what’s going on now (at least more than when he was awake before). This is just amazing!! Prayers work and God still makes miracles happen my Dear Sweet Friends 💕 -Rose”

Those unable to attend on Thursday evening can send a card of encouragement to the address below.

Scott Walter

WFRC #306

c/o Shepherd Center

2020 Peachtree Rd. NW

Atlanta, GA 30309

To follow Jace’s journey, visit the Caring Bridge site here.