Ravenwood High’s Principal Receives National Honor

Ravenwood High Principal Dr. Pam Vaden is the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) 2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year.

Vaden was selected by the Tennessee chapter of the NASSP for providing students with high-quality learning opportunities and demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession. In March 2022, the State chapter also named Vaden the Middle TN Principal of the Year.

“It was an honor and privilege to represent Tennessee and my colleagues at Ravenwood,” Vaden said. “The RHS faculty knows what it means to pour out their hearts every day and why it matters. They are committed to reaching common goals as a professional learning community with students and parents, and this vision has not changed since the inception of the school in 2002. Carrying out this mission is a continual process year after year, teaching and reteaching the value of collaboration in everything we do.”

Each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, the US Department of State Office of Overseas Schools and the Department of Defense Education Activity select a principal to represent them.

Vaden was recognized during the NASSP Illuminate Conference in Washington, D.C. November 10-13.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS