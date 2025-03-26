Ravenwood High Wins State Science Bowl

Ravenwood High students placed first in the Tennessee Science Bowl in Knoxville, Tennessee, on February 22.

The Raptors competed against 60 teams from across the State. Ravenwood High’s team included Gabriela Estrada Losada, Alexander Giannakoulias, William Ryland Hoskins, Aiden Yeung and Brayden Zhang.

“Science Bowl is a competition that tests students’ knowledge in all areas of sciences and math,” said RHS chemistry teacher Avrill Buerstetta. “Students are quizzed in a fast-paced, question-and-answer format similar to Jeopardy.”

Ravenwood High won a cash prize of $1,000 for their victory. The students will compete in the National Science Bowl in Washington, D.C. at the end of April.

Independence, Nolensville and Page high students also competed in the State competition.

Source: WCS

