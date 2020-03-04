Ravenwood High Wins Smoky Mountain Invitational

Ravenwood High speech and debate students are keeping the win streak alive with their latest performance at the Smoky Mountain Invitational in Gatlinburg.
Students spent February 27-29 in the Smoky Mountains as they tested their skills against those of their peers. With a variety of categories including improvisation, prose and poetry, Ravenwood High students earned the most points in the competition and won the tournament’s sweepstakes.
In additional to their success in the sweepstakes category, the students placed in numerous individual categories. The students who placed in their events are listed below:
After Dinner Speaking
- Gavin Brock, Second
- Ella Ridlen, Third
- Caroline Meyer, Fifth
- Shreesha Yelameli, Semifinalist
Declamation
- Trisha Mazumdar, Second
- Srichi Dalai, Sixth
- Mayher Bedi, Quarterfinalist
- Jirayu Paueksakon, Quarterfinalist
Dramatic Interpretation
- Natalie Porter, Semifinalist
- Caroline Meyer, Semifinalist
Duo Interpretation
- Caroline Meyer and Ella Miller, First
- Olivia Williams and Kendal Kocian, Semifinalist
- Ian Brown and Edward Lee, Semifinalist
Humorous Interpretation
- Fallon O’Donnell, First
- Shreesha Yelameli, Second
- Gavin Brock, Third
Impromptu Speaking
- Mayher Bedi, Quarterfinalist
- Aryn Chadha, Quarterfinalist
Improvisation
- Gavin Brock and Kendal Kocian, First
- Claire Hopfensperger and Sriya Kondapavaluru, Third
- Lily Wilson and Srichi Dalai, Sixth
- Aryn Chadha and Jirayu Paueksakon, Semifinalist
- Ian Brown and Edward Lee, Semifinalist
Informative Speaking
- Claire Hopfensperger, Second
- Ella Ridlen, Semifinalist
Persuasive Speaking
- Mayher Bedi, Sixth
Poetry
- Natalie Porter, First
- Sriya Kondapavaluru, Third
Program Oral Interpretation
- Natalie Porter, Fourth
Prose
- Olivia Williams, Second
- Claire Hopfensperger, Semifinalist
- Ella Ridlen, Semifinalist
- Kendal Kocian, Semifinalist
Radio Broadcasting
- Fallon O’Donnell, First
- Sriya Konapavaluru, Fourth
- Lily Wilson, Fifth
- Mayher Bedi, Quarterfinalist
- Amal Sam, Quarterfinalist
- Nick Forster-Benson, Quarterfinalist
Storytelling
- Fallon O’Donnell, First
- Lily Wilson, Second
Public Forum Debate
- Ashwin Balaje and Rohan Jaisinghani, Third
- Nick Nicastro and William Fiechtel, Fourth
Trithon (Total Points in Interpretation, Improvisation and Written Categories)
- Gavin Brock, First
- Claire Hopfensperger, Third