Ravenwood High Wins Smoky Mountain Invitational

Ravenwood High speech and debate students are keeping the win streak alive with their latest performance at the Smoky Mountain Invitational in Gatlinburg.

Students spent February 27-29 in the Smoky Mountains as they tested their skills against those of their peers. With a variety of categories including improvisation, prose and poetry, Ravenwood High students earned the most points in the competition and won the tournament’s sweepstakes.

In additional to their success in the sweepstakes category, the students placed in numerous individual categories. The students who placed in their events are listed below:

After Dinner Speaking

Gavin Brock, Second

Ella Ridlen, Third

Caroline Meyer, Fifth

Shreesha Yelameli, Semifinalist

Declamation

Trisha Mazumdar, Second

Srichi Dalai, Sixth

Mayher Bedi, Quarterfinalist

Jirayu Paueksakon, Quarterfinalist

Dramatic Interpretation

Natalie Porter, Semifinalist

Caroline Meyer, Semifinalist

Duo Interpretation

Caroline Meyer and Ella Miller, First

Olivia Williams and Kendal Kocian, Semifinalist

Ian Brown and Edward Lee, Semifinalist

Humorous Interpretation

Fallon O’Donnell, First

Shreesha Yelameli, Second

Gavin Brock, Third

Impromptu Speaking

Mayher Bedi, Quarterfinalist

Aryn Chadha, Quarterfinalist

Improvisation

Gavin Brock and Kendal Kocian, First

Claire Hopfensperger and Sriya Kondapavaluru, Third

Lily Wilson and Srichi Dalai, Sixth

Aryn Chadha and Jirayu Paueksakon, Semifinalist

Ian Brown and Edward Lee, Semifinalist

Informative Speaking

Claire Hopfensperger, Second

Ella Ridlen, Semifinalist

Persuasive Speaking

Mayher Bedi, Sixth

Poetry

Natalie Porter, First

Sriya Kondapavaluru, Third

Program Oral Interpretation

Natalie Porter, Fourth

Prose

Olivia Williams, Second

Claire Hopfensperger, Semifinalist

Ella Ridlen, Semifinalist

Kendal Kocian, Semifinalist

Radio Broadcasting

Fallon O’Donnell, First

Sriya Konapavaluru, Fourth

Lily Wilson, Fifth

Mayher Bedi, Quarterfinalist

Amal Sam, Quarterfinalist

Nick Forster-Benson, Quarterfinalist

Storytelling

Fallon O’Donnell, First

Lily Wilson, Second

Public Forum Debate

Ashwin Balaje and Rohan Jaisinghani, Third

Nick Nicastro and William Fiechtel, Fourth

Trithon (Total Points in Interpretation, Improvisation and Written Categories)

Gavin Brock, First

Claire Hopfensperger, Third