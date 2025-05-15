Ravenwood High Wins First TSSAA Flag Football State Title

The Ravenwood High flag football team brought home the first Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Girls Flag Football State Invitational title.

The RHS Raptors defeated the Stone Memorial High Panthers 34-14 on Thursday, May 8, to secure the championship.

“We are so proud of this team,” said RHS Athletic Director Andy Elrod. “They have been pioneers in the growth of this sport over the past four years and have already, in their short time, established a great tradition and culture for flag football in our community and now in our state. The girl’s toughness proved big in winning seven games over two days to take the State championship. It was unbelievable some of the plays these girls were making and so incredibly fun to watch.”

The varsity team is coached by Ricky Rodriguez and includes Maggie Woods, Allie Joyce, Josie Lockridge, Avery Brown, Tess Janjic, Rhea Carthon, Lindsey Lee, Vivi Pyle, Emmalyn Reyes, Isabel Damon, Peyton Barbarick, Morgan Collier, Ava Seeliger, Hannah Kang, Reese Mackenzie and Caroline Merville.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email