Ravenwood High Transitions to Remote Learning For Remainder of the Week

Due to increasing COVID-19 numbers among students and staff, along with ongoing contact tracing and the impact of the virus on staffing, Ravenwood High will be transitioning to remote learning beginning Wednesday, November 11 through the remainder of the week, says Williamson County Schools in an email to parents.

At the end of the week, WCS will communicate about next week.

Any additional information regarding instruction or extra-curricular activities will be communicated by your teachers, coaches or administration.

Franklin High and Nolensville High students transitioned to remote learning last week. Both schools will utilize remote learning through November 13.