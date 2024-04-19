Ravenwood High Teacher Named TMEA Young Music Educator of the Year

April 16, 2024 – A Ravenwood High teacher is the Tennessee Music Education Association (TMEA) Young Music Educator of the Year.

Rose Hellmers, the RHS choir director, received her award at the annual TMEA Music Education Conference April 10-13. The distinction recognizes the work of young music educators who have shown extraordinary promise, diligence and success.

“I am a music teacher because I love developing in my students a lifelong love for making music, for themselves and for their world,” Hellmers said. “I have seen firsthand the positive impact that high-quality music instruction can have on students and their communities, and I love to facilitate that experience.”

Source: WCS

More School News