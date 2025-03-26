Ravenwood High Takes Back History Bowl Title

Mar 25 2025 -Ravenwood High students returned the Sarah Bayrd American History Bowl title to their school after the annual competition at the end of February.

Ravenwood’s Jack Herrmann, Langston Thomas, Kate Jordan and Jay Denery defeated their peers in the Jeopardy-style contest. Their coach is RHS history teacher Andy Elrod.

“This team has been a special team for the last three years,” Elrod said. “Jack and Jay have anchored the team in competition since their sophomore year when we won the competition for the first time in school history. Langston started competing last year as our lead-off hitter. We added Kate this year, and she has proved to be an extremely valuable addition to the team. These kids have been so incredible to teach, coach and work with.”

The History Bowl has a total of four rounds of questions. The Historic Commission’s goal is to create a greater awareness and love of history.

As the winner, the Ravenwood High team received an $800 prize. Franklin High students placed second in the competition, and Summit High placed third. Congratulations to all who competed.

Source: WCS

